No injuries on body, police investigating the possibility of death by suicide

The deceased Jagruti Raut. Pic/Hanif Patel

Listen to this article Mumbai: 39-year-old woman found dead in Virar well x 00:00

The body of a 39-year-old woman was found inside a well in Virar on Friday night. According to the Mandvi police, the deceased has been identified as Jagruti Raut, a mother of two who worked in a private firm in the Palghar district and stayed with her family in the Raut Pada area in Virar East. The body was spotted by residents of the area, who called the police control room.

“We received information about the body on Friday evening and reached the spot immediately. The body was pulled out of the well and sent for post mortem examination. The doctors have cited drowning as the cause of death,” said Senior Police Inspector Praful Wagh, Mandvi police station. Officials said that no external injuries were visible on the body and a full post mortem report is awaited. The police have registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR) in connection with the matter.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Prima facie, this appears to be a death by suicide but no suicide note has been found so far. It would be premature to say anything more at this point,” said Wagh. The police are conducting inquiries with Raut’s family and friends to check for a possible motive for suicide and whether there could be any grounds to register a case of abetment to suicide, as well as to find out whether there could have been any foul play involved. Officials said that Raut’s Call Detail Records (CDRs) are being obtained from the service provider for further clues.

“We are trying to get a sense of her movements in the last few days and also checking who she was in frequent contact with during this period, as it may be connected to her death. We shall also check if she had a significant social media presence, and whether she had posted any content that might have been indicative of her state of mind in the days before her body was found,” said an officer with the Mandvi police station.