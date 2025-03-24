The fire had spread to the electric wiring, electric installation, household articles, wooden furniture, AC unit, and clothes in five flats on the first and the second floors and wooden wall fittings, shoe racks, and furniture on the first and second-floor lobby of the ground-plus-podium-plus upper 13th floored high-rise building

The security guard had suffered 100 per cent burns and was brought dead to hospital, authorities said. Representational pic

A 43-year-old security guard has died in a fire that occurred in the Vidyavihar area of Mumbai early on Monday.

According to the Mumbai Fire Brigade, the level-2 (significant) blaze occurred at 4.35 am in Takshshila society at Neelkanth Kingdom Complex on Nathani Road, opposite Vidyavihar Station.

The fire had spread to the electric wiring, electric installation, household articles, wooden furniture, AC unit, and clothes in five flats on the first and the second floors and wooden wall fittings, shoe racks, and furniture on the first and second-floor lobby of the ground-plus-podium-plus upper 13th floored high-rise building.

The fire was controlled at 7.33 am, the Mumbai Fire Brigade said.

While 15 to 20 people have been rescued safely, the security guards of the society suffered burn injuries in the incident.

According to the medical officer of Rajawadi Hospital, Uday Gangan had 100 per cent burn injuries and was brought dead to the facility. The other guard, Sabhajit Yadav, 52, has suffered 25-30 per cent burns. He is undergoing treatment in the trauma ward of the hospital and his condition is said to be stable.