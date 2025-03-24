Railway officials accepted the petition and assured commuters that their demands would be reviewed. The meeting took place during an annual inspection tour by top railway officials from Igatpuri to Kalyan, which began at 9.30 am on Sunday

Rajesh Ghanghav (right), passenger group representative, submitting the petition to CRPO Dr Swapnil Nila (centre, plain blue shirt)

Listen to this article Kasara commuters meet CR General Manager, demand better Mumbai local services x 00:00

Commuter associations in Kasara on Sunday met Central Railway General Manager Dharam Veer Meena, urging a new alignment from Kasara to Jawhar and improvements in the Kalyan-Kasara suburban section.

“There are daily problems for suburban commuters travelling to Mumbai. We have demanded better punctuality and improved services on this route,” said Rajesh Ghanghav, president of the Kalyan Kasara Karjat (K3) Railway Passengers Association. Railway officials accepted the petition and assured commuters that their demands would be reviewed.



Central Railway General Manager Dharam Veer Meena (in blue jacket) during the visit

The meeting took place during an annual inspection tour by top railway officials from Igatpuri to Kalyan, which began at 9.30 am on Sunday. The inspection covered key locations such as the ghat section at Igatpuri, Thal Ghat 1, 2, and 3, Ganghat, Bara Bungalow in Kasara, and Gate No 76. Meena was accompanied by Mumbai Divisional Manager Hiresh Mina, Chief Public Relations Officer Dr Swapnil Nila, and other senior officials.

The petition states

A petition highlighting key concerns was submitted to the general manager and his team. The demands included:

1) Increasing number of Kasara local trains

2) Kalyan yard remodeling

3) Starting Bhusawal passenger train services

4) Expediting Kalyan-Kasara third and fourth-line work

5) Upgrading Kalyan-Kasara signal system, tracks and overhead wires

6) Auditing all ongoing and pending railway projects

7) Allowing self-help groups to sell snacks, cold drinks, and water at the ‘One Station, One Product’ stalls for women empowerment

8) Introducing a new train service between Kasara and Jawhar