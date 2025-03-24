Breaking News
Nagpur violence: 6 days after tensions in district curfew completely lifted
Ten years after murder, absconder held from Gujarat by crime branch
MSRTC suspends bus driver for watching cricket match while driving
BMC to begin nullah desilting from March 25 using AI, CCTV monitoring
Bank employee held for embezzling over Rs 2 crore; 5 colleagues absconding
shot-button
IPL 2025 IPL 2025
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Kasara commuters meet CR General Manager demand better Mumbai local services

Kasara commuters meet CR General Manager, demand better Mumbai local services

Updated on: 24 March,2025 08:04 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Rajendra B. Aklekar | rajendra.aklekar@mid-day.com

Top

Railway officials accepted the petition and assured commuters that their demands would be reviewed. The meeting took place during an annual inspection tour by top railway officials from Igatpuri to Kalyan, which began at 9.30 am on Sunday

Kasara commuters meet CR General Manager, demand better Mumbai local services

Rajesh Ghanghav (right), passenger group representative, submitting the petition to CRPO Dr Swapnil Nila (centre, plain blue shirt)

Listen to this article
Kasara commuters meet CR General Manager, demand better Mumbai local services
x
00:00

Commuter associations in Kasara on Sunday met Central Railway General Manager Dharam Veer Meena, urging a new alignment from Kasara to Jawhar and improvements in the Kalyan-Kasara suburban section.


“There are daily problems for suburban commuters travelling to Mumbai. We have demanded better punctuality and improved services on this route,” said Rajesh Ghanghav, president of the Kalyan Kasara Karjat (K3) Railway Passengers Association. Railway officials accepted the petition and assured commuters that their demands would be reviewed.


Central Railway General Manager Dharam Veer Meena (in blue jacket) during the visit
Central Railway General Manager Dharam Veer Meena (in blue jacket) during the visit


The meeting took place during an annual inspection tour by top railway officials from Igatpuri to Kalyan, which began at 9.30 am on Sunday. The inspection covered key locations such as the ghat section at Igatpuri, Thal Ghat 1, 2, and 3, Ganghat, Bara Bungalow in Kasara, and Gate No 76. Meena was accompanied by Mumbai Divisional Manager Hiresh Mina, Chief Public Relations Officer Dr Swapnil Nila, and other senior officials.

The petition states

A petition highlighting key concerns was submitted to the general manager and his team. The demands included: 
1) Increasing number of Kasara local trains 
2) Kalyan yard remodeling 
3) Starting Bhusawal passenger train services 
4) Expediting Kalyan-Kasara third and fourth-line work 
5) Upgrading Kalyan-Kasara signal system, tracks and overhead wires 
6) Auditing all ongoing and pending railway projects 
7) Allowing self-help groups to sell snacks, cold drinks, and water at the ‘One Station, One Product’ stalls for women empowerment 
8) Introducing a new train service between Kasara and Jawhar 

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

central railway indian railways mumbai railways western railway kalyan mumbai news mumbai

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK