Dharmendra Singh (45), who worked as a security guard, was an addict to alcohol and had attempted suicide in the past several time, earlier at his hometown in Bihar where he had consumed a powdered glass to attempt suicide and also tried to slit his throat

Representational Image. File Pic

Listen to this article Mumbai: 45-year-old security guard dies by suicide in Dahisar East x 00:00

A 45-year-old man allegedly died by suicide by slitting his throat at his residence in Dahisar East on Wednesday.

Dharmendra Singh (45), who worked as a security guard, was an addict to alcohol and had attempted suicide in the past several time, earlier at his hometown in Bihar where he had consumed a powdered glass to attempt suicide and also tried to slit his throat.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the police sources, Singh and his wife had a domestic dispute. He took a drastic step when his family members were not at home. Later, he was rushed to a hospital where doctors declared him dead. The body was sent for an autopsy. The Dahisar police have registered an accidental death. Apart from Singh, the family consisted of his wife and three children and he had a dispute with his wife for years.