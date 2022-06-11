Mumbai: After 40 minutes of rainfall, Bhandup-Sonapur junction gets waterlogged

Rainfall of a mere 21.32 mm/hour on Thursday night, one-third of BMC’s claims, floods Bhandup-Sonapur junction, causing traffic woes until afternoon the next day

The waterlogged Bhandup-Sonapur junction on Friday morning

The scene at the Bhandup-Sonapur junction on Thursday night washed away the BMC’s claims made just a few days ago—‘Mumbai won’t flood even if it rains at 60-70 mm per hour’. However, after just 40 minutes of rainfall, the junction was waterlogged and the rainwater hadn’t completely receded even by the next day. This caused heavy traffic jams on the LBS road, which could be cleared only by Friday afternoon.

The BMC earlier this week promised the Mumbaikars that that the “city will not get flooded if it rains at the speed of 60 to 70 mm per hour, as it has tackled 73 per cent of the flooding spots.” mid-day reported about this claim on June 7, and two days later, the Bhandup-Sonapur junction was in almost knee-deep water.

This was the scene on Thursday night

