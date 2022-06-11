Breaking News
Mumbai: 3,431 fined on Day 1 of action against helmetless bikers and pillion riders
Mumbai receives first spell of pre-monsoon showers
QS World University Rankings: IIT-Bombay secures position in India, MU stagnant
Mumbai: Five women among seven injured as car jumps divider before hitting two vehicles on WE highway
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Mumbai: After 40 minutes of rainfall, Bhandup-Sonapur junction gets waterlogged

Mumbai: After 40 minutes of rainfall, Bhandup-Sonapur junction gets waterlogged

Updated on: 11 June,2022 07:36 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Mehul Jethva |

Top

Rainfall of a mere 21.32 mm/hour on Thursday night, one-third of BMC’s claims, floods Bhandup-Sonapur junction, causing traffic woes until afternoon the next day

Mumbai: After 40 minutes of rainfall, Bhandup-Sonapur junction gets waterlogged

The waterlogged Bhandup-Sonapur junction on Friday morning


The scene at the Bhandup-Sonapur junction on Thursday night washed away the BMC’s claims made just a few days ago—‘Mumbai won’t flood even if it rains at 60-70 mm per hour’. However, after just 40 minutes of rainfall, the junction was waterlogged and the rainwater hadn’t completely receded even by the next day. This caused heavy traffic jams on the LBS road, which could be cleared only by Friday afternoon. 

The BMC earlier this week promised the Mumbaikars that that the “city will not get flooded if it rains at the speed of 60 to 70 mm per hour, as it has tackled 73 per cent of the flooding spots.” mid-day reported about this claim on June 7, and two days later, the Bhandup-Sonapur junction was in almost knee-deep water. 




This was the scene on Thursday nightThis was the scene on Thursday night


Show full article

bhandup mumbai rains mumbai floods mumbai monsoon brihanmumbai municipal corporation mumbai news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK