Mumbai won’t flood even if it rains at 60-70 mm per hour: BMC

A flooded Hindmata junction in Parel on July 28, 2020. BMC says the spot will be much drier this monsoon. Pic/Ashish Raje

Mumbai won’t get flooded even if the city gets rain at the rate of 60 to 70 mm per hour. There are at least 10 to 12 days during each monsoon when daily rainfall crosses 120 to 150 mm with 60 mm per hour for a few hours.

After a review of BMC’s pre-monsoon work, Additional Municipal Commissioner P Velarasu said, “We have tackled 73 per cent of flooding spots. If rainfall occurs at the speed of 60 to 70 mm per hour, Mumbai will not get flooded. If it rains more than this, the city will witness waterlogging. But the water will drain out in less time.”

As part of the city’s monsoon preparedness, 5 teams of the National Disaster Response Force and as many teams from the Navy will be deployed. While 3 NDRF teams will be stationed at Andheri, the other 2 teams will be deployed in various wards. The Navy team will have 500 jawans and officers with 15 divers,” said Velrasu.

