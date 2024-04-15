Mumbai airport's both runways to be closed on May 9, MIAL requests passengers to check on their scheduled flights

The two runways will be closed for six hours from 1100 to 1700 hours on May 9, to carry out pre-monsoon maintenance work, airport operator MIAL said

The Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport's (CSMIA) both the runways will remain closed on May 9 to carry out pre-monsoon maintenance work. The authorities have also requested the passengers to check with their respective airlines about their scheduled flights.

The two runways will be closed for six hours from 1100 to 1700 hours on May 9, airport operator MIAL (Mumbai International Airport Ltd) said in a release on Monday. As part of CSMIA's monsoon contingency plan, the primary runway 09/27 and the secondary runway 14/32 will remain temporarily non-operational on 9th May 2024, for pre-monsoon maintenance and repair work," the release said.

A NOTAM (Notice to Airmen) has already been issued to airlines and other stakeholders in December to plan rescheduling of flights ahead of time. "Hence, maintenance and repair work of the runway will not impact any flight movement or cause inconvenience to its passengers," the release said.

The airport has a network of runways, taxiways and aprons encompassing nearly 1,033 acres. The CSMIA airport handles around 950 flight movements per day. The runway 09/27 spans 3,448 m x 60 m, and runway 14/32 spans 2,871 m x 45 m, news wire PTI reported.

The annual runway maintenance work involves inspection of the runway surface for micro texture and macro texture wear and tear that may have occurred due to day-to-day operations and help strengthen the airside strip, as per the release.

Meanwhile in another development, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has requested airlines to provide a timeline for implementing the new pilot rest duty rules. This move follows a request from the Delhi High Court last week for a tentative date for the implementation of revised duty time norms for pilots. The court was addressing a writ petition filed by several pilot unions challenging the DGCA rules on pilot’s duty hours.

The Federation of Indian Airlines, a group that includes IndiGo and Air India among its members, had stated in a media release that there wasn’t enough consultation with the industry before implementing the rest rules for pilots. It added that the rules were more restrictive than anywhere in the world and would make the Indian aviation industry less competitive than other countries.

(With PTI inputs)