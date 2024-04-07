Breaking News
Vistara to temporarily scale back its network
In a first, private school teachers summoned for election duty
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Lakshadweep to witness triangular fight
Three die in 3 road mishaps in Navi Mumbai and Panvel
Rajasthan: Denied admission, woman delivers baby outside hospital; 3 doctors suspended
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Flights wont be cancelled from this week says Vistara CEO
<< Back to Elections 2024

Flights won’t be cancelled from this week, says Vistara CEO

Updated on: 07 April,2024 06:50 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Prasun Choudhari | mailbag@mid-day.com

Top

Airline expects normal ops by May, as it addresses flight disruptions due to a stretched pilot roster

Flights won’t be cancelled from this week, says Vistara CEO

Representation Pic

Listen to this article
Flights won’t be cancelled from this week, says Vistara CEO
x
00:00

Key Highlights

  1. Need to cancel flights at short notice will not arise from this week, said Vistara CEO
  2. Vistara anticipates operations to return to normal by May
  3. Earlier this week, Vistara had to cancel numerous flights due to pilot unavailability

The need to cancel flights at short notice will not arise from this week, as the situation with Vistara is slowly improving and airline will be back to its normal operations by May, Chief Executive Officer Vinod Kannan said.


In a press statement released on Saturday, Kannan said that the concerns highlighted by the pilots in a meeting on Wednesday are currently under review and discussion within the airline. Vistara anticipates operations to return to normal by May, as it addresses flight disruptions primarily stemming from a stretched pilot roster. 


Earlier this week, the Tata Group airline had to cancel numerous flights due to pilot unavailability, leading to a temporary reduction in overall flight operations aimed at stabilizing the situation. Over a span of three days starting from April 1, the carrier cancelled more than 125 flights.


On Saturday, Kannan, in a statement, said that flights will no longer be cancelled at short notice as the buffer situation for pilots is stabilising. “It might be a reduced schedule. We are back to normal as far as the flights that are operating. From Monday, whatever flights are in the system, they should be operating,” Kannan said.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

tata mumbai airport mumbai domestic airport mumbai mumbai news
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK