Airline expects normal ops by May, as it addresses flight disruptions due to a stretched pilot roster

Representation Pic

Listen to this article Flights won’t be cancelled from this week, says Vistara CEO x 00:00

Key Highlights Share:





Need to cancel flights at short notice will not arise from this week, said Vistara CEO Vistara anticipates operations to return to normal by May Earlier this week, Vistara had to cancel numerous flights due to pilot unavailability

The need to cancel flights at short notice will not arise from this week, as the situation with Vistara is slowly improving and airline will be back to its normal operations by May, Chief Executive Officer Vinod Kannan said.

In a press statement released on Saturday, Kannan said that the concerns highlighted by the pilots in a meeting on Wednesday are currently under review and discussion within the airline. Vistara anticipates operations to return to normal by May, as it addresses flight disruptions primarily stemming from a stretched pilot roster.

ADVERTISEMENT

Earlier this week, the Tata Group airline had to cancel numerous flights due to pilot unavailability, leading to a temporary reduction in overall flight operations aimed at stabilizing the situation. Over a span of three days starting from April 1, the carrier cancelled more than 125 flights.

On Saturday, Kannan, in a statement, said that flights will no longer be cancelled at short notice as the buffer situation for pilots is stabilising. “It might be a reduced schedule. We are back to normal as far as the flights that are operating. From Monday, whatever flights are in the system, they should be operating,” Kannan said.