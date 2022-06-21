Mumbai: Amid monsoon, work on setting up shelters in stations begins at rapid pace

Breaking News
Updated on: 21 June,2022 07:47 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Rajendra B. Aklekar | rajendra.aklekar@mid-day.com

Kurla station got its roof within eight days while the work for Vikhroli station, where the roof was removed for a new foot overbridge, is on and set to be complete in two days

The work is on at Vikhroli station and is likely to be complete in the next 2 days


A promise made is a promise kept. As Central Railway General Manager Anil Kumar Lahoti had assured mid-day 10 days ago, the work on installing roofs at stations has begun at a rapid pace and the work has even been completed at a few stations. Kurla station got its roof within eight days while the work for Vikhroli station, where the roof was removed for a new foot overbridge, is on and set to be complete in two days.

The work at Bhandup station is complete on platforms 2 and 3 and work on placing the roof at the base of the new two-way escalator on platform 1 is in its last stages. “A comprehensive review of all such pending works has been done and all the missing elements at all stations are being fixed on a priority basis,” a CR spokesperson said. mid-day has been following up the issue of leaking and missing platform roofs at railway stations before the monsoon sets in. While divisional officials had assured action, there were no immediate results seen on the ground.




The work on placing the roof of the new two-way escalator on platform no. 1 at Bhandup station is in its last stages
The work on placing the roof of the new two-way escalator on platform no. 1 at Bhandup station is in its last stages


