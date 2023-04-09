Mumbai: Andheri, Bandra and Grant Road log highest Covid-19 cases

Of the 1,298 cases reported in the last seven days, 39 per cent cases have come from these wards

The BMC is yet to make use of masks compulsorily

Mumbai is seeing a rapid rise in Covid-19 cases, with Andheri, Bandra and Grant Road reporting the highest caseload in the last seven days.

Of the 1,298 cases reported in the last one week, 39 per cent of the cases are from these wards. On January 31, of the 24 wards in the city, only six wards reported Covid-19 cases. At the time, the city had less than 20 cases. However, since the last one week, the city has been reporting 200 new cases daily.

Between April 1 and 7, the city reported 1,298 cases across the 24 wards, out of which K-West (Andheri West) reported the highest number of cases at 208, followed by H-West (Bandra) with 122 cases, K-East (Andheri East) with 100, and D Ward (Grant Road) reporting 91 cases. The four wards account for 39 per cent of city cases.

Also Read: Mumbai: Hospitalisations due to COVID crosses 100-mark

Speaking on condition of anonymity, one of the officials from the K-West ward said, “Most of the people don’t even know they are positive. Some of them have only found out when they tested for Covid before going in for surgery. Then, there are those who have come from abroad or are planning to travel, and test themselves as a precautionary measure. So far, our ward war room didn’t get a single call for admission. There are a few local people who have contracted the virus, but nothing serious so far.” K-West has the most number of active patients at 219.

According to the civic health department, they have 4,356 Covid beds, out of which only 104 have been occupied. Dr Maharudra Kumbhar, in-charge of Seven Hills Hospital said, “We have 55 Covid patients admitted with us, of which 13 are admitted to the ICU.”