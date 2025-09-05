Breaking News
Panvel man holds family hostage, injures cops in eight-hour standoff
Mumbai: No OC for Tardeo tower without Rs 32 crore payment
Mumbai: Andheri professional falls prey to Rs 12.8 lakh Maha Kumbh contract scam
Experts hail GST revamp, say it puts ‘good’ in tax
Mumbai: Commerce dominates FYJC admissions, Arts sees only 36 thousand takers so far
Revenue Minister promises benefits through new panel for OBC welfare
shot-button
Mumbai Lake Level Mumbai Lake Level
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Mumbai Andheri professional falls prey to Rs 128 lakh Maha Kumbh contract scam

Mumbai: Andheri professional falls prey to Rs 12.8 lakh Maha Kumbh contract scam

Updated on: 05 September,2025 07:48 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Samiullah Khan | samiullah.khan@mid-day.com

Top

The police said that the 49-year-old complainant, the proprietor of an event management firm based in Andheri West, met the accused Anutosh alias Ashutosh Upadhyay on a flight from Lucknow to Mumbai on May 2, 2024

Mumbai: Andheri professional falls prey to Rs 12.8 lakh Maha Kumbh contract scam

Pilgrims gather to take a ‘holy dip’ during the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj. FILE PIC/AFP

Listen to this article
Mumbai: Andheri professional falls prey to Rs 12.8 lakh Maha Kumbh contract scam
x
00:00

An event management professional from Andheri West has filed a complaint with Amboli police after being allegedly duped of Rs 12.8 lakh by a man posing as a government official promising lucrative contracts for the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, earlier this year. According to the officers, the complainant had submitted a written application at the police station earlier, and following an inquiry, an FIR was registered late on Wednesday night.

The police said that the 49-year-old complainant, the proprietor of an event management firm based in Andheri West, met the accused Anutosh alias Ashutosh Upadhyay on a flight from Lucknow to Mumbai on May 2, 2024. During the journey, Upadhyay allegedly introduced himself as a board member of the Ministry of Social Justice & Empowerment and later claimed to be the national director of various organisations, including the Adarsh Brahmin Foundation and the National Human Rights & Social Justice Commission.

An event management professional from Andheri West has filed a complaint with Amboli police after being allegedly duped of Rs 12.8 lakh by a man posing as a government official promising lucrative contracts for the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, earlier this year. According to the officers, the complainant had submitted a written application at the police station earlier, and following an inquiry, an FIR was registered late on Wednesday night.

The police said that the 49-year-old complainant, the proprietor of an event management firm based in Andheri West, met the accused Anutosh alias Ashutosh Upadhyay on a flight from Lucknow to Mumbai on May 2, 2024. During the journey, Upadhyay allegedly introduced himself as a board member of the Ministry of Social Justice & Empowerment and later claimed to be the national director of various organisations, including the Adarsh Brahmin Foundation and the National Human Rights & Social Justice Commission.



The complaint told police that Upadhyay convinced him that the UP government had selected his company as an official event partner for the Kumbh Mela. To secure the contract, the complaint was asked to pay a “registration fee” of Rs 2.8 lakh, followed by an additional Rs 10 lakh towards other formalities. The money was transferred through NEFT and deposited into an ICICI Bank account linked to a firm allegedly controlled by Upadhyay.


The complainant said he even received forged correspondence on the letterhead of the Directorate of Tourism, Government of Uttar Pradesh, confirming his registration. “Believing it to be genuine, I paid the amounts in instalments between August 6 and August 20, 2024. Later, when I checked with the UP government website, I discovered that the document was fake and had been tampered with,” he stated in his complaint.

When confronted, Upadhyay allegedly assured him a refund and issued a cheque of R2.8 lakh dated November 12, 2024. However, the cheque bounced when deposited, with the bank citing a signature mismatch. Subsequently, a complaint was filed at the Amboli police station.

Based on the complaint, we registered a case under relevant sections of BNS, including cheating and forgery, against the accused, and are investigating further, an officer said. “This was an old complaint, and after inquiry, an FIR has now been registered under relevant sections of the BNS. We are investigating the case,” said Senior Inspector Pramod Kumar Kokate of Amboli police station.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Did you find this article helpful?

Yes
No

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

andheri mumbai police Mahakumbh 2025 Prayagraj Uttar Pradesh mumbai news mumbai

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK