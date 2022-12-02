×
Mumbai: At 35.2 degrees Celsius, Santacruz was hottest place in subcontinent on Wednesday

Updated on: 02 December,2022 07:02 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Dipti Singh | dipti.singh@mid-day.com

Meteorological site ranked suburb 19th on list of Asian regions with high temperatures

Meteorologists say there are a few warm days in store for Mumbaikars. Representation pic


Though winter has started, Santacruz was the warmest region in the subcontinent in the 24-hour period that ended on the morning of December 1, according to meteorological information site ogimet.com. Of Asian regions, Mumbai (Santacruz) ranked 19th, according to the site, while Chauk in Myanmar topped the list with 38.4 degrees Celsius.

