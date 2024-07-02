Mumbai: Banyan tree uprooted in Vasai amid heavy rains; damages elderly couple's home

This is the second incident in Mumbai's Vasai-Virar area wherein a huge tree was uprooted due to heavy rain and gusty winds.

The uprooted banyan tree destroyed home of an elderly couple/ Hanif Patel

Strong winds and heavy rainfall in Vasai uprooted a century-old banyan tree which fell on the home of a visually impaired and paralytic couple. It also damaged an SUV parked nearby and several electricity poles and wires. This is the second incident in the Vasai-Virar area wherein a huge tree was uprooted due to heavy rain and gusty winds.

The incident took place in the Papdi area of Vasai West around 8 pm. The fire brigade officials reached the spot in the night to ascertain the damage and clear the road.

Over a century-old giant banyan tree was uprooted by strong winds and heavy rainfall in Vasai destroying the home of a visually impaired couple and damaging an SUV parked nearby.



The couple's daughter said that her parents escaped in the nick of time and were unhurt. Speaking to mid-day.com, Deepa Maru said, "My father Haresh Mosekar (78) is bedridden because of elephantiasis and my mother Harshala (60) is visually impaired. Since they need support for daily tasks, my sister and her family live with them."

"My niblings' books, gas stove, grains, everything was damaged after the banyan tree fell on our home. We don't even have the money to get the asbestos sheet of the roof repaired," lamented Maru.

Meanwhile, a resident of the area, Nilesh Karale said the couple's home was in tatters and that the three daughters had been helping the elderly couple.

The municipal corporation is duty-bound to identify dangerous or dead trees that could pose a threat to human life. However, when contacted, the officials either remained unavailable to comment or were not aware of whether the trees had been surveyed prior to the onset of the monsoon.

Vasai Virar Municipal Corporation Deputy Commissioner Subodh Thanekar, when asked about whether the survey was conducted, said, "I don’t know if a survey was done or not because it is conducted by the tree department. I will get the information."

Meanwhile, the VVMC Commissioner Anil Pawar did not respond to mid-day's calls and messages.

Elderly woman in Virar dies after being crushed by tree

On June 19, a large tamarind tree fell in Virar and an elderly woman got trapped under the large trunk of the tree. Her relatives, who had been looking for her, found her decomposed body under the tree two days later. Despite filing a missing person's complaint with Arnala police and contacting other concerned authorities, no action was taken.