Mumbai: BEST launches Chalo Pay for commuters

On the occasion of BEST’s 75th anniversary, BEST Undertaking announced the launch of India’s first public transport-focused payment system named Chalo Pay

File Photo

Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) commuters in Mumbai can now pay online for their ticket using Chalo Pay, a service launched by BEST with the help of Chalo App. The commuters can simply board any bus and pay with their mobile phone, and their mobile ticket will be generated.

On the occasion of BEST’s 75th anniversary, BEST Undertaking announced the launch of India’s first public transport-focused payment system named Chalo Pay. The commuters can recharge the mobile wallet using online facilities such as UPI, net banking, debit and credit cards, and other online payments, and then use the wallet balance for instant payments for their bus tickets.

"They simply have to inform the conductor that they wish to pay using mobile, and hold their phone next to the conductor’s ticketing machine, or scan the QR code, to pay for their ticket. This eliminates the problems of loose change for passengers and conductors alike," said the BEST press release.

The BEST Chalo App recently crossed the milestone of 23 lakh downloads in Mumbai, and more than 25 per cent of bus passengers use the app daily

How To Use Chalo Pay:

One-time Activation

1. Make sure you have the latest version of the BEST Chalo App from the Play Store.

2. Tap on ‘Chalo Pay’, enter your details and complete your SMS OTP verification.

Paying For Bus Tickets

1. Load money on the Chalo Pay wallet using UPI, net banking, debit and credit cards or other

online payments.

2. Inform the conductor that you wish to pay using your mobile.

3. On the BEST Chalo App, tap Chalo Pay, enter the bus fare to be paid and tap ‘Next’. Bring your phone close to the conductor’s ticketing device to validate payment. That’s it. The conductor’s ticketing device will show a green tick mark once the payment is successful, and your mobile ticket will appear on your app within a few minutes.