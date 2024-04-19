BMC has announced a 100 per cent water cut in parts of Goregaon east on April 23 due to planned repair works

Representational Pic/File

Listen to this article Mumbai: BMC announces 100 per cent water cut in parts of Goregaon east on April 23, check details x 00:00

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Friday announced that there will be a 100 per cent water cut in parts of Goregaon east on April 23 due to planned repair works.

According to an official statement, the BMC said that the residents of Goregaon (East) in Mumbai's P South and P East wards are advised to brace themselves for a complete water cut from 10:00 am on Tuesday, 23rd April 2024, to 10:00 am on Wednesday, 24th April 2024.

ADVERTISEMENT

The civic body said that the 24-hour water cut is necessitated by the replacement of a 600 mm diameter water pipe with a 900 mm diameter water line at the Virwani Industrial Estate, Western Expressway.

The BMC also shared the complete list of the areas that would be affected.

Areas that would face a 100 per cent water cut:

1. P South Ward - Vit Bhatti, Koyana Colony, Squatter's Colony, Sharma Estate, Cama Industrial Estate, Rohidas Nagar & Santosh Nagar etc. (Tuesday, 23rd April 2024)

2. P East Ward - Datta Mandir Road, Daftari Road, Khot Kuwa Road, Khot Dongari, Makrani Pada and Haji Bapsu Road, Tanaji Nagar, Kurar Village, Raheja Complex, Sai Baba Mandir, Vasant Valley & Koyana Colony (Tuesday, 23rd April 2024)

3. R South Ward - Bandongari, Kandivali (East) (Tuesday, 23rd April 2024)

4. P South Ward - Pandurang Wadi, Gokuldham, Jayprakash Nagar, Naikwadi, Gogatewadi, Kanyapada, Koyana Colony , I. B. Patel Road, Yashodham ,Santosh Nagar, Vishweshwar Road, Pravasi Industrial Estate, Rajiv Gandhi Nagar, Aarey Road & Shreyas Colony etc. (Wednesday, 24th April 2024)

5. P East Ward - Pimpri Pada, Pal Nagar, Sanjay Nagar, M.H.B. Colony, Islamiya Bazar, Janu Compound, Shantaram Talav, Omkar Layout, Chitravani, Swapnapurti, Gharkul, Gokuldham, Yashodham, Suchidham, Dindoshi Depot, A. K. Vaidya Road, Makrani Pada, Rani Sati Road (Wednesday, 24th April 2024)

The BMC urged the residents of the affected areas to use water judiciously during the period and make necessary arrangements to mitigate the inconvenience caused by the water cut, the statement said on Friday.

Meanwhile, the BMC has so far removed 5,895 metric tons of water hyacinth, a free floating perennial herb found at the surface of water bodies, from the Powai lake in Mumbai, the civic body said.

The removal of these plants will help in protecting the lake's biodiversity along with enhancing its natural richness, the BMC said in a release on Wednesday.

The BMC said it has cleared 23 per cent of the total 123 acres of water hyacinth-infected area of the lake, built during the British era.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!