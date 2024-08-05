During the meeting, Commissioner Gagrani assured the interns that their concerns regarding the stipend hike would be addressed within a week.

Aaditya Thackeray with ASMI members after the meeting with BMC/ X

In a meeting held on August 5 2024, Aaditya Thackeray and representatives from the Association of State Medical Interns discussed the urgent need for a stipend increase for medical interns in Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) run medical colleges. The meeting was chaired by BMC Commissioner, Bhushan Gagrani (IAS).

During the meeting, BMC Commissioner Gagrani assured the interns that their concerns regarding the stipend hike would be addressed within a week. Thackeray expressed gratitude towards the Association of State Medical Interns and its members for their ongoing efforts in advocating for this important issue.

The interns are hopeful for the prompt implementation of the stipend increase, as promised by the BMC Commissioner.

"Aaditya Thackeray and ASMI Maharashtra on 5/8/24 raised the issue of stipend hike as in Maha Govt's GR of Medical Interns in BMC run Medical Colleges in a meeting chaired by BMC commissioner Shri. Bhushanji Gagrani (IAS), MC sir assured Interns the issue to be resolved in a week," wrote former general secretary Dr Abhinav Wagh on X (formerly Twitter).

Responding to Dr Wagh's tweet, Aaditya wrote, "Thank you Abhinav and ASMIMaharashtra for the constant follow up along with us for the stipend hike. We look forward to the implementation of the hike, as assured to us by the Hon’ble Commissioner today."

Meanwhile, Aaditya Thackeray, the leader of the Shiv Sena (UBT), stated on Monday that the BMC needs to finance its electricity and transport project, BEST, which is one of the main public utilities in the city, according to a PTI report.

"With several delegations from the G South ward, we met the Hon'ble Municipal Commissioner, Shri Bhushan Gagrani ji, this afternoon. Other important Mumbai concerns were addressed as well, in addition to the numerous local matters that were discussed and handled "Thackeray wrote on X.



"The BMC needs to provide financial support for The BEST. Financial difficulties and a smaller fleet size must not compromise its commitment to operating buses at reasonable prices, the Worli MLA continued.

