Breaking News
Kurla bus crash: First day of career becomes last day of 19-year-old's life
Kurla bus crash: He was an expert driver, wasn’t drunk, says family of BEST bus driver
Mumbai water cut: Supply likely to be normal later today in Khar, Bandra
Thane: Missing for nearly three years, 17-year-old Ujjain boy reunited with family
Mira Road Ram Navmi clash: 16 accused get bail from Bombay High Court
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Mumbai BMC completes pipeline leak repairs in Bandra West water supply to normalise within 24 hours

Mumbai: BMC completes pipeline leak repairs in Bandra West; water supply to normalise within 24 hours

Updated on: 11 December,2024 12:42 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

The civic body said that the water supply is expected to normalise within the next 24 hours as the Pali Hill and Lucky Junction reservoirs gradually refill

Mumbai: BMC completes pipeline leak repairs in Bandra West; water supply to normalise within 24 hours

Representational Image

Listen to this article
Mumbai: BMC completes pipeline leak repairs in Bandra West; water supply to normalise within 24 hours
x
00:00

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said on Wednesday that it has completed repairs on a pipeline leak at SV Road near Lucky Junction in Bandra West.


The civic body said that the water supply is expected to normalise within the next 24 hours as the Pali Hill and Lucky Junction reservoirs gradually refill.


"Work completed! Water supply in H-West Ward will normalise within the next 24 hours as the Pali Hill and Lucky junction reservoir gradually fills and regains normal levels," the civic body said in a post on X.


Water supply to several areas in Bandra and Khar West areas was affected on Tuesday after a 600 mm pipeline burst was reported at S V Road near Lucky Junction in Bandra West. According to the BMC, a leakage was reported early on Tuesday, following which a team reached the spot and started repair work immediately.  Officials said due to the leakage, the water supply would remain shut in some areas until the repair works are completed.

"The PHR 1 inlet was isolated at 2 pm to facilitate work," the civic body stated, adding that the Danda Zone will receive water at 5.30 pm on Monday while the Dr Ambedkar Zone will get the supply at 10 pm. 

However, as the extent of damage is being assessed, the upcoming supply may be delayed, the Mumbai civic body had cautioned.

It has also requested citizens to use water judiciously and to cooperate with the Mumbai civic body administration. 

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Bandra Water cut Mumbai water brihanmumbai municipal corporation mumbai mumbai news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK