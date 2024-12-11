The civic body said that the water supply is expected to normalise within the next 24 hours as the Pali Hill and Lucky Junction reservoirs gradually refill

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said on Wednesday that it has completed repairs on a pipeline leak at SV Road near Lucky Junction in Bandra West.

The civic body said that the water supply is expected to normalise within the next 24 hours as the Pali Hill and Lucky Junction reservoirs gradually refill.

"Work completed! Water supply in H-West Ward will normalise within the next 24 hours as the Pali Hill and Lucky junction reservoir gradually fills and regains normal levels," the civic body said in a post on X.

Water supply to several areas in Bandra and Khar West areas was affected on Tuesday after a 600 mm pipeline burst was reported at S V Road near Lucky Junction in Bandra West. According to the BMC, a leakage was reported early on Tuesday, following which a team reached the spot and started repair work immediately. Officials said due to the leakage, the water supply would remain shut in some areas until the repair works are completed.

"The PHR 1 inlet was isolated at 2 pm to facilitate work," the civic body stated, adding that the Danda Zone will receive water at 5.30 pm on Monday while the Dr Ambedkar Zone will get the supply at 10 pm.

However, as the extent of damage is being assessed, the upcoming supply may be delayed, the Mumbai civic body had cautioned.

It has also requested citizens to use water judiciously and to cooperate with the Mumbai civic body administration.