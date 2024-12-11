Breaking News
Kurla bus crash: First day of career becomes last day of 19-year-old's life
Kurla bus crash: He was an expert driver, wasn’t drunk, says family of BEST bus driver
Mumbai water cut: Supply likely to be normal later today in Khar, Bandra
Thane: Missing for nearly three years, 17-year-old Ujjain boy reunited with family
Mira Road Ram Navmi clash: 16 accused get bail from Bombay High Court
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Mumbai water cut Supply likely to be normal later today in Khar Bandra

Mumbai water cut: Supply likely to be normal later today in Khar, Bandra

Updated on: 11 December,2024 08:05 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |

Top

Pipe leakage reported early on Tuesday; officials say repairs will be finished by today morning

Mumbai water cut: Supply likely to be normal later today in Khar, Bandra

Pipeline burst was reported at S V Road near Lucky Junction

Listen to this article
Mumbai water cut: Supply likely to be normal later today in Khar, Bandra
x
00:00

Water supply to several areas in Bandra and Khar West areas was affected on Tuesday after a 600 mm pipeline burst was reported at S V Road near Lucky Junction in Bandra West. According to the BMC, a leakage was reported early on Tuesday, following which a team reached the spot and started repair work immediately.  Officials said due to the leakage, the water supply would remain shut in some areas until the repair works are completed.


A civic official said that the repair work will be completed before Wednesday morning. The pipeline supplies water to the Pali Hill reservoir in Bandra West. Officials said that for repairs, the BMC would need to discharge water from the pipeline, due to which water will be supplied with low pressure in some areas. The BMC has further urged citizens to use water carefully. “At present, repair works are underway, and water supply will remain shut in some areas until the repair works are completed…Citizens are requested to use water sparingly,” said a BMC official.



"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Bandra khar brihanmumbai municipal corporation mumbai news mumbai BMC Water cut Mumbai water

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK