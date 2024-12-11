Pipe leakage reported early on Tuesday; officials say repairs will be finished by today morning

Pipeline burst was reported at S V Road near Lucky Junction

Listen to this article Mumbai water cut: Supply likely to be normal later today in Khar, Bandra x 00:00

Water supply to several areas in Bandra and Khar West areas was affected on Tuesday after a 600 mm pipeline burst was reported at S V Road near Lucky Junction in Bandra West. According to the BMC, a leakage was reported early on Tuesday, following which a team reached the spot and started repair work immediately. Officials said due to the leakage, the water supply would remain shut in some areas until the repair works are completed.

ADVERTISEMENT

A civic official said that the repair work will be completed before Wednesday morning. The pipeline supplies water to the Pali Hill reservoir in Bandra West. Officials said that for repairs, the BMC would need to discharge water from the pipeline, due to which water will be supplied with low pressure in some areas. The BMC has further urged citizens to use water carefully. “At present, repair works are underway, and water supply will remain shut in some areas until the repair works are completed…Citizens are requested to use water sparingly,” said a BMC official.