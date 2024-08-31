Sources say civic body is bound by 2015 resolution as per which the abattoir would remain closed on account of festivals, other events up to 15 days in a year

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) would consider closing the Deonar Abattoir for one day on September 4, on the occasion of Paryushan Parva, a Jain festival. However, BMC is unwilling to close the abattoir from August 31 to September 7 as sought by a petition before the Bombay High Court.

The Bombay High Court on Thursday directed the civic bodies in the state including BMC to urgently consider and decide on the temporary ban on animal slaughter and sale during Paryushan Parva. The Sheth Motishaw Lalbaug Jain Charities had filed a petition in the high court seeking a direction in this regard. Meanwhile, according to the BMC's internal letter, which is signed by civic chief Bhushan Gagrani (copy with mid-day), BMC passed a corporation resolution 777 dated October 9, 2015, as per which abattoir would remain closed on account of festivals and other events is limited to 15 days in a year.

As per this resolution, it is observed that Paryushan Parva is not included in the list of dates wherein the Deonar Abattoir would remain closed. However, Ganesh Chaturthi is one of the days on which Deonar Abattoir would remain closed, which co-incidentally also falls during the Paryushan Parva. This year, the Ganesh festival will commence on September 7.

Thus the BMC is considering a one day closure of the slaughter house during Paryushan Parva, which falls on September 4, this year. The department will, however, review the dates of closure in a year and ensure that the total number of days in a year does not exceed 15 days. Sources claim BMC will submit this letter as an official reply.

“Mumbai is a cosmopolitan city, with a sizable population of non-Jains and followers of Jain Ideology. It is a city of great diversity. People of various communities, sects, lingual and ethnic groups are the majority in number. There are communities in the city who consume non-vegetarian food on a daily basis and the food includes mutton, chicken, fish, seafood and eggs,” the letter stated.

“The supply of meat from Deonar Abattoir is not limited to Mumbai but almost covers the entire MMR Region. Hence, it will not be proper to decide this matter in isolation. The livelihood of people, caretakers, labourers, butchers, and meat sellers is dependent on the business of slaughtering animals and selling meat and related products. Therefore, keeping slaughter activities closed for the entire period will be unjust. At the same time, it is also necessary to respect the feelings of the Jain community,” the letter stated. The slaughterhouse will also remain closed on Ganesh Chaturthi on September 7.