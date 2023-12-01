Mumbai: BMC fines 77 for open burning of waste in H-West

Breaking News
Updated on: 01 December,2023 07:36 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |

BMC received 84 complaints about open burning. 

Representation Pic

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation fined 77 people for open burning of waste. Most of the cases are from H West ward, which covers Bandra and Khar West. Civi chief I S Chahal has ordered BMC officials to strictly ban open burning in the city as it is a major contributor to pollution levels, mainly during the winter. Ever since Chahal put out the dust mitigation guidelines, on October 27, BMC fined 77 people for waste burning in the open. BMC received 84 complaints about open burning. 


According to civic data, most complaints were received from the H West ward. “BMC took action on every complaint and collected Rs 100 in fine from each offender,” said the official. Ten complaints from G North ward which covers Dadar, Mahim and Dharavi, too, were received and BMC resolved 10 complaints. While in  E ward which covers Byculla and Mazgaon, there were 9 complaints about open burning, BMC collects fine in 7 cases,’ the official added.


Meanwhile, till October 29, 2023, BMC issued a stop work notice to 774 construction sites. On Wednesday BMC issued 11 stop-work notices. Meanwhile, to date, BMC has filed an FIR against two constructions while, sealing six constructions, which did not follow dust mitigation rules and even after the stop work notice construction has not stopped. All these sites are located in the K East ward. On November 25, 2023, mid-day reported that most violators of dust mitigation guidelines are in K East ward. As per civic data, there are around 6,000 construction sites which include private construction, metro, coastal road and infrastructure projects.


