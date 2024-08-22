Mumbai: BMC floats Rs 133 crore tender for water pipeline overhaul

Contractor responsibilities include leakage detection, contamination control, and the renewal of service chambers

Several areas in Mumbai are experiencing contaminated water supply and low-pressure issues

The BMC has issued a tender worth Rs 133 crore to repair and replace an old pipeline in the western suburbs. However, a comprehensive assessment and survey of the entire water supply network are also urgently needed.

Several areas in Mumbai are currently experiencing contaminated water supply and low-pressure issues. In response to continuous complaints, Civic Chief Bhushan Gagrani ordered action to address the problem on a “war footing”, Following this directive, the BMC published a tender on Wednesday, detailing the appointment of a contractor for a two-year period. The contractor's responsibilities will include leakage detection, contamination control, and the renewal of service chambers.

Earlier Advocate Godfrey Pimenta had written to Civic Chief Gagrani, urging a detailed survey and assessment of the entire water supply pipeline network to identify areas requiring immediate attention. He emphasised the need for measures to protect the pipeline from damage and insisted that the quality of the material must be of a high standard to ensure long-term durability.

Civic activist Anil Galgali supported the need for a thorough survey of the city's internal water supply network, particularly in slum areas. He highlighted the importance of addressing water theft and illegal connections, which could contribute to contamination and low-pressure issues. “Complaints about low-pressure water supply have increased since the BMC withdrew the water cut,” he said. BMC officials said the contractors will focus on repairing and replacing the water pipeline over the next two years.