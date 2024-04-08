The civic body has targeted triming of 1.11 lakh dangerous trees before the monsoon

BMC employees trimming trees. File pic

Listen to this article Mumbai: BMC issues notices for pre-monsoon tree trimming x 00:00

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has issued 1,855 notices to private premises, government, and semi-government organisations for trimming dangerous trees on their premises before the monsoon. To date, the BMC has trimmed around 12,446 trees within BMC premises.

According to BMC data, the target is to trim 1.11 lakh dangerous trees that could potentially fall during the monsoon. Currently, the BMC has trimmed 12,446 trees, and the remaining 99,203 trees will be trimmed before June 7, 2024. BMC officials stated that before trimming trees on private or government property, concerned individuals should obtain permission from the BMC.

ADVERTISEMENT

Notices have already been issued where dangerous trees were identified. The responsibility for trimming trees on housing society premises, private properties, and government land lies with the respective authority, landowner, or society.

“Manpower and all necessary equipment are available at the BMC ward office,” said Garden Superintendent Jitendra Pardeshi. Pardesi emphasised that all concerned individuals should seek permission from the BMC before trimming trees on their premises.

Mumbai is home to approximately 29.75 lakh trees, with 15.51 lakh trees on private premises and 10,67,641 trees within the premises of government buildings and institutions. Of the total trees, 1,85,964 trees are situated on roadsides. A pre-monsoon survey of roadside trees is conducted, and pruning works are determined.