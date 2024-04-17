Breaking News
Mumbai: BMC notice to Metro contractors over property tax default

Updated on: 17 April,2024 06:45 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Rajendra B. Aklekar | rajendra.aklekar@mid-day.com

Five contractors involved in Mumbai’s metro rail project receive a seven-day ultimatum from the BMC for non-payment of hefty property tax dues

According to the agreement between MMRCL, the respective contractors are solely responsible for the payment of property tax related to the use of this plot. Representation pic

Key Highlights

  1. BMC has slapped a seven-day final notice to five contractors working on the MMRCL
  2. BMC earlier informed these contractors to pay the tax within 21 days
  3. MMRCL is building Mumbai`s first underground Metro Aqua Line 3

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has slapped a seven-day final notice to five contractors working on the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRCL) for non-payment of property tax worth around Rs 326 crore. The BMC earlier informed these contractors to pay the tax within 21 days by issuing a notice in March 2024.  However, due to non-payment of tax by the contractors within this period, a final notice of seven days has now been issued. MMRCL is building Mumbai's first underground Metro Aqua Line 3.

