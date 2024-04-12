Inconvenience looms for Mumbaikars as railway stations undergo Amrit Bharat scheme overhaul

Commuters fume as work under Central scheme has perfectly fine station resembling battlefields ahead of monsoon

Chinchpokli station where tiles are being replaced under Amrit Bharat Station Scheme

At a time when Mumbaikars are already dealing with dug-up roads, barricades, pits and dust, railway stations that were once clean and pit-free have now joined the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme (ABSS) bandwagon, potentially inconveniencing commuters and raking up a huge expenditure. While many of the upgrade and capacity-building works undertaken by Central Railway (CR) at the stations listed under the ABSS have been appreciated and helpful for passengers as they add value, a number of unnecessary works such as removing and redoing perfectly fine tiles and covering plaques dating to 1921 have been a matter of concern.