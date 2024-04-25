Mumbai: BMC slaps notices on unregistered nursing homes in M-East ward

Govandi-based activist says such facilities pose health risk to public as their staff is likely to be unqualified

BMC headquarters. File Pic

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) M-East ward health officials have sent notices to nine out of the 24 unregistered nursing homes functioning in the slum pockets of the ward. The M-East ward has a significant population residing in slums in areas of Govandi, Shivaji Nagar, Cheeta Camp, Vashi Naka and Baiganwadi. The BMC started the process of issuing notices earlier this month.

Dr Sanjay Funde, the medical health officer of the ward, said, “We are still conducting inspections and notices will be served to more places. Subsequently, the case will be brought to the court under the Bombay Nursing Home Registration Act.”

Dr Funde said that these unregistered facilities lack an approved building proposal plan. “Even as they have qualified doctors present. They are not permitted to operate on technical grounds,” he said. The nursing homes cater to patients with malaria, typhoid and gastroenteritis.

Just a couple of days ago, a social activist in Govandi, Mohammad Salim Abdul Ali Khan, sent a legal notice to state and BMC health officials based on an RTI response. The RTI response highlighted the total number of unregistered nursing homes with their names and addresses.

Khan said that the notice provides the BMC 15 days’ time to provide a response detailing the action taken. Failing to do so, he said, the matter would be taken to court. “These nursing homes pose a health risk to the public as their staff is likely to be unqualified. Moreover, the rates they charge are exorbitant despite being unregistered facilities,” Khan said.

The RTI data shows that of the 24 unregistered nursing homes in M-East ward, most are concentrated in Govandi, with some also in Mankhurd and Cheeta Camp. Khan said, “These facilities either need to be shut down or properly regulated to ensure they do not employ unqualified staff or doctors. The rates also need to be kept in check.”

9

No. of nursing homes served BMC notices