Breaking News
Malabar Hill senior citizen's murder: Suspect got job with reference of father, a neighbourhood guard
Mumbai: Small spike in vehicles taking Coastal Road
Mumbai: BMC ties up with Tata to shift to green energy for water pumping
Mumbai: Five years after collapse, Himalaya FOB still incomplete
Mumbai: North-south connector opened at Kanjurmarg
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Mumbai BMC ties up with Tata to shift to green energy for water pumping
<< Back to Elections 2024

Mumbai: BMC ties up with Tata to shift to green energy for water pumping

Updated on: 14 March,2024 06:58 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Dharmendra Jore | dharmendra.jore@mid-day.com

Top

The collaborative initiative aims to reduce carbon footprint and cut power consumption bills

Mumbai: BMC ties up with Tata to shift to green energy for water pumping

BMC’s water pumping stations together consume over 50 megawatts daily. Representation pic

Listen to this article
Mumbai: BMC ties up with Tata to shift to green energy for water pumping
x
00:00

Key Highlights

  1. TATA Power will help BMC to avail maximum green electricity to run water pumping stations
  2. BMC’s water pumping stations together will shift a demand of over 50 megawatts daily
  3. The company has identified 50 water pumping stations

TATA Power will help the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to avail maximum green electricity to run its water pumping stations and save on its power consumption bills. BMC’s water pumping stations together will shift a demand of over 50 megawatts daily, a quantity of supply that is sufficient to cater to the population of a rural district.


The company has identified 50 water pumping stations with high-demand flexibility characteristics. These stations have been using electricity mostly generated by conventional sources, not renewables such as solar. A 23-day trial project at the Bhandup pumping station achieved a remarkable shift of 345 KW for three hours daily. It accumulated 23,000 units of electricity and resulted in a carbon offset of 21 tonnes. The success encouraged the collaboration further. 


Tata Power has hired MP Ensystems Advisory Pvt Ltd as a study partner for the project. This collaborative initiative will not only allow BMC to access clean renewable power to deliver water to Mumbaikars, but also help the civic corporation to save on its power consumption bills using the time of day tariff (ToD), it said in a statement on Thursday. In ToD mechanism variations in pricing are available throughout the day and the consumers don’t pay a fixed price regardless of the time of consumption.


TPC and BMC will scale up the program to cover most of the water pumping stations. The initiative is expected to shift a monthly demand of 50 MW and accumulate 1.8 million units and a carbon offset of 1620 tonnes annually. Tata Power said the success of the flexible demand program has underscored the company’s commitment to delivering solutions for sustainable development with the use of the latest technologies and capability building over a long period.

23
No of days trial project was run at Bhandup

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

tata tata power brihanmumbai municipal corporation mumbai news mumbai
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK