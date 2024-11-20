Mumbai: BMC to appoint contractor to get rid of abandoned vehicles

Clunkers will be de-registered, disposed of 30 days after being removed from public places

Abandoned vehicles under an overpass in Kurla. File Pics

In a bid to crack down on the abandoning of vehicles in public places, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has decided to appoint a contractor who will get rid of such automobiles and two-wheelers 48 hours after sticking notices on them or informing their owners electronically.

According to officials, getting rid of abandoned vehicles is challenging as several legal processes must be followed. “We have decided to appoint a contractor who will remove abandoned vehicles from public places, store them and follow legal processes such as contacting the police and Regional Transport Authority to see if a case has been filed against their owners and issuing notices to owners,” an official said.



Broken-down autorickshaws line the stretch below a flyover in Kurla

“An abandoned vehicle occupies approximately 124 square feet in a scrapyard, which is a lot of space. Hence, we have decided this responsibility will be given to a contractor,” the official added. According to authorities, abandoned vehicles will be removed 48 hours after their owners are informed.

“They will be disposed of 30 days after that. The contractor needs to forward a list of abandoned vehicles to the RTO concerned, the local police station and the anti-car theft cell on the Yellow Gate police station premises. Also, the contractor needs to publish a notice in the newspaper and inform the RTO concerned to de-register the vehicle,” said the official.

According to BMC records, the civic body auctioned 5,958 abandoned vehicles in 2023, collecting R4.70 crore. “As per the rules, the BMC must remove a vehicle 48 hours after issuing a notice, but sometimes this doesn’t happen when our machinery is utilised in other work. Now, the contractor will remove abandoned vehicles immediately, clearing the streets,” said the official.

According to the tender document, the contractor must submit an affidavit mentioning that the vehicles will not be re-used on the road. “This contractor will also remove metal and unauthorised construction scrap excluding debris," the official said. The last date for submission of bids is November 25.

Rs 4.70 Crore

Amount raised by BMC after auctioning 5,958 abandoned vehicles in 2023

48 Hours

Amount of time owners have to remove vehicles after being notified