Mumbai: BMC’s eco-friendly Ganesh initiative faces sculptor stand-off

Updated on: 06 March,2024 06:55 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |

Sculptors demand testing to ensure only genuine artisans benefit from free land and clay

BMC has decided to provide free land and clay to encourage eco-friendly idols. File Pic/Shadab Khan

Key Highlights

  1. Organisation of sculptors has insisted that BMC conduct a test before providing free land
  2. Last year, the BMC allotted free clay and places to sculptors
  3. Meanwhile, these places are allotted to people who are not making clay idols

The organisation of sculptors has insisted that the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) conduct a test before providing free land and clay to prepare Ganesh idols aiming to distinguish genuine sculptors. The BMC has decided to hold meetings with sculptors to address their concerns on March 12.


“Last year, the BMC allotted free clay and places to sculptors to prepare non-Plaster of Paris Ganesh idols on a first come first serve basis. Meanwhile, these places are allotted to people who are not making clay idols,” said Vasant Raje, President of Shree Ganesh Murtikala Samithi. “BMC has decided to provide free land and clay to encourage eco-friendly idols. But the people who receive these are not making idols of clay. Most of them make and sell POP idols,” said Raje.


“Recently our organisation wrote a letter to Chief Minister Eknath Shinde that the BMC should conduct assessment tests for the sculptors. Our aim is that sculptors who are making clay idols should be prioritised. Even in the meeting with BMC officials, which was held last month, we raised this issue,” Raje added. Meanwhile, BMC officials confirmed that the January meeting with traditional sculptors raised some issues.  “So we have decided to conduct a meeting again on March 12. Dr Sudhakar Shinde will lead this meeting,” the official added.


In May 2020, the Central Pollution Control Board issued detailed guidelines banning Plaster of Paris  idols, which are said to be the cause of serious pollution of water bodies. Meanwhile, for the last three years, BMC failed to implement this guideline. Since the pandemic, BMC has stopped the immersion of household Ganesh idols in natural water bodies.

Eknath Shinde brihanmumbai municipal corporation ganesh chaturthi mumbai news mumbai maharashtra
