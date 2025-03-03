Breaking News
Mumbai: 13-year-old boy kills 6-year-old cousin because he ‘felt unloved’
Mumbai: BEST staring at a small buses crisis
Maharashtra Budget Session 2025: No cold war in my govt, says CM Devendra Fadnavis
Mumbai: Man rents cars, mortgages them to fund lavish lifestyle
Mumbai: BMC’s property tax collection hits three-year high at Rs 5069.77 crore
shot-button
ICC Champions Trophy ICC Champions Trophy
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Mumbai BMCs got its AI eye on you

Mumbai: BMC’s got its AI eye on you

Updated on: 03 March,2025 07:17 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Sameer Surve | sameer.surve@mid-day.com

Top

AI-powered CCTV cameras to track visitors across civic hospitals and buildings; around 150 AI-based CCTV cameras are already operational at BYL Nair, K E M, Sion Lokmanya Tilak, and R N Cooper hospitals

Mumbai: BMC’s got its AI eye on you

BMC is enhancing vigilance by installing AI-based CCTV cameras. Representation pic/istock

Listen to this article
Mumbai: BMC’s got its AI eye on you
x
00:00

If you enter a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) facility this week, closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras will follow your every move. The BMC has decided to implement AI-powered surveillance across its buildings to enhance security, enabling facial recognition and visitor tracking. A budget provision of Rs 18.21 crore has been made for these installations.


Around 150 AI-based CCTV cameras are already operational at BYL Nair, K E M, Sion Lokmanya Tilak, and R N Cooper hospitals. Now, BMC plans to extend this surveillance to maternity homes and peripheral hospitals. Explaining the system, a senior BMC security official said, “These cameras can track a person from entry to exit, identify vehicle numbers, and provide official statistics. If an area under surveillance goes dark, the system alerts officials about insufficient lighting.”


In August 2024, the Central Maharashtra Association of Resident Doctors went on strike, demanding better security after a doctor’s murder at Kolkata’s RG Kar Medical College. Following discussions, BMC agreed to enhance vigilance by installing AI-based CCTV cameras. “These AI cameras can recognise individuals. If someone previously flagged for misbehaviour re-enters, the system will instantly identify them,” officials said. 


“As part of a pilot project, AI surveillance has been deployed in four major municipal hospitals. Soon, these cameras will be installed in BMC’s 28 maternity homes and 16 peripheral hospitals. In the next phase, ward offices, municipal theatres, and swimming pools will also get AI surveillance,” said Chief Security Officer Ajit Tawde. 

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

brihanmumbai municipal corporation CCTV BMC Artificial Intelligence mumbai mumbai news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK