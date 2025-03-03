AI-powered CCTV cameras to track visitors across civic hospitals and buildings; around 150 AI-based CCTV cameras are already operational at BYL Nair, K E M, Sion Lokmanya Tilak, and R N Cooper hospitals

BMC is enhancing vigilance by installing AI-based CCTV cameras. Representation pic/istock

Listen to this article Mumbai: BMC’s got its AI eye on you x 00:00

If you enter a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) facility this week, closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras will follow your every move. The BMC has decided to implement AI-powered surveillance across its buildings to enhance security, enabling facial recognition and visitor tracking. A budget provision of Rs 18.21 crore has been made for these installations.

ADVERTISEMENT

Around 150 AI-based CCTV cameras are already operational at BYL Nair, K E M, Sion Lokmanya Tilak, and R N Cooper hospitals. Now, BMC plans to extend this surveillance to maternity homes and peripheral hospitals. Explaining the system, a senior BMC security official said, “These cameras can track a person from entry to exit, identify vehicle numbers, and provide official statistics. If an area under surveillance goes dark, the system alerts officials about insufficient lighting.”

In August 2024, the Central Maharashtra Association of Resident Doctors went on strike, demanding better security after a doctor’s murder at Kolkata’s RG Kar Medical College. Following discussions, BMC agreed to enhance vigilance by installing AI-based CCTV cameras. “These AI cameras can recognise individuals. If someone previously flagged for misbehaviour re-enters, the system will instantly identify them,” officials said.

“As part of a pilot project, AI surveillance has been deployed in four major municipal hospitals. Soon, these cameras will be installed in BMC’s 28 maternity homes and 16 peripheral hospitals. In the next phase, ward offices, municipal theatres, and swimming pools will also get AI surveillance,” said Chief Security Officer Ajit Tawde.