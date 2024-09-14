Mumbai: ‘Bring all institutions involved with kids under govt purview,' says GPTA

Influential state-wide parents’ body demands that long-pending policy to govern crèches, anganwadis, nursery classes, daycare centres, and pre-primary schools be implemented soon

The GPTA urged the chief minister to ensure the safety and well-being of children in schools. Representation Pic

Citing two cases of sexual assault on kindergarten students on school premises in Kandivli and Badlapur within this year, the Global Parents Teachers Association (GPTA), a state-level collective of parents and teachers, has raised serious concerns and called for urgent intervention from the state government.

In an appeal submitted to the chief minister and the State Child Welfare Department, the GPTA has demanded that all education institutions catering to children aged zero to five be brought under the government's purview, a policy that has remained long-pending.

Call for immediate action

The association, representing the concerns of thousands of parents, stressed that urgent intervention is required to address these incidents and protect the most vulnerable members of society. The letter read, “Over the past few years, incidents of sexual abuse and physical assaults on minor girls have increased significantly in areas like Kandivli and Badlapur. Immediate steps should be taken to curb these incidents in future.”

Institution’s role in child protection

Talking to mid-day, Rohit Dandawate, president of GPTA said, “Who is responsible for the safety of children when incidents of abuse occur in these institutions? If schools lack basic facilities like toilets, drinking water, or a safe environment, who should be held accountable?” “Why are children being promoted from junior KG to senior KG placed in environments with inadequate facilities?” Dandawate asked. “What are the guidelines for safety and primary education for children under five years, and how are these guidelines being enforced?” Dandawate asked

A system in crisis

Kandivli and Badlapur have been identified as areas with a significant rise in crimes against children, particularly targeting girls. The GPTA pointed to a failure in the system to adequately monitor and regulate institutions catering to young children. The association believes that by bringing these facilities under the supervision of the primary education department, more stringent safety standards can be enforced, reducing the risk of abuse. The association’s letter also questions the current responsibility of the education department in child protection, stating: “If the education department does not have the responsibility of protecting the students, then to which department should we turn?”

Urgent reforms needed

The GPTA urged the chief minister and the Child Rights Commission to take prompt measures to ensure the safety and well-being of children in these institutions. They requested that crèches, anganwadis, nursery classes, daycare centres, and pre-primary schools be brought under the jurisdiction of the primary education department. Dandawate said, “The GPTA also called for immediate reforms to address the lack of basic amenities and proper infrastructure in these institutions. They believe that by improving the overall environment, the risk of harm to children can be significantly reduced.”

Government oversight

In 2023, the School Education Department officially submitted draft legislation to regulate pre-primary education to the state government. Currently, nurseries, kindergartens, and pre-primary schools serving children aged three to six operate without any regulatory oversight, and the exact number of such institutions remains unknown.

The Maharashtra government introduced the Maharashtra Pre-School Centres (Regulation of Admission) Act in 1996, but it was scrapped due to political pressure. In 2017, the Aurangabad bench of the Bombay High Court directed the state to create a policy regulating pre-primary schools by December 31.

Despite ongoing efforts to implement this policy, the process remains incomplete. The new legislation aims to bring all pre-primary schools under state regulation as part of the National Education Policy (NEP).

“There is currently no regulation for the approval of pre-primary schools or the establishment of a uniform curriculum. The goal is not to take control of existing private pre-primary schools but to reduce the disparity in education quality and curricula,” said a senior official from the State School Education Department.

“We will ensure that educational institutions are not unnecessarily burdened. Our focus is on what students are taught during these formative years, as ages three to six are crucial for their development. The draft is awaiting approval,” the official said.