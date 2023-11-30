Datta Dalvi was arrested on Wednesday morning for allegedly using objectionable language against Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde

Representational Image

Listen to this article Mumbai: Case registered against four for vandalising Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Datta Dalvi's car x 00:00

Mumbai Police said they have registered a case against four unknown people for vandalising the car of former Mumbai Mayor and Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Datta Dalvi, reported news agency ANI.

Datta Dalvi was arrested on Wednesday morning for allegedly using objectionable language against Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, reported ANI.

"A case has been registered against four unknown people for vandalising former Mayor and Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Datta Dalvi's car. Further Investigation is underway," Mumbai's Vikhroli Police said on Thursday, reported ANI.

Bhandup Police station officials said on Wednesday that Dalvi has been arrested for allegedly using objectionable language against the Maharashtra Chief Minister, reported ANI.

They said a meeting was organized by the Uddhav Thackeray faction near Bhandup Police station on Sunday where Dalvi allegedly used objectionable language against Shinde, reported ANI.

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut had slammed the Eknath Shinde-led NDA government in Maharashtra after Dalvi's arrest, reported ANI.

Asked whether the arrest of Datta Dalvi was a reaction to Uddhav Thackeray's reported "Nalayak" remark against the Chief Minister, Raut said, "If he (Uddhav Thackeray) called him (Eknath Shinde) "nalayak," what wrong did he say?"

"Is there censorship in this country? Is there a dictatorship or an emergency?...It is not an unparliamentary word..."

"Calling him (Eknath Shinde) ''Hinduhrdayamrat" is an insult to Veer Savarkar and Balasaheb Thackeray. For this insult, an FIR should be registered against him (Shinde)...Datta Dalvi objected to the remark..." he added.

He also mentioned that State Agriculture Minister Abdul Sattar "abused" NCP MP Supriya Sule, Narayan Rane and "his Nepali son."

"No action was taken against them but against our leader," Raut added.

Raut further alleged, "No matter how many atrocities you commit against us, you all will go to jail in 2024."

The action was taken following a case registered against Datta Dalvi at the Bhandup Police Station under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), reported ANI.

"A case against Dalvi was registered under 153A(1)(a), 153B(1)(b), 153A(1)(C), 294, 504 and 505 of the IPC," the police officials said, reported ANI.

According to Bhandup Police, a meeting was organized by the Uddhav Thackeray faction near Bhandup Police station on Sunday where Dalvi allegedly used objectionable language against Shinde, reported ANI.

"After that, a case was registered against Dalvi by the people of the Shinde faction," Bhandup Police said, reported ANI.

(With inputs from ANI)