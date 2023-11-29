What wrong did he say?: Sanjay Raut after ex-Mumbai mayor Dalvi arrested for 'objectionable' language against CM Eknath Shinde

Breaking News
Updated on: 29 November,2023 04:15 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Following Datta Dalvi's arrest, workers of the Shiv Sena (UBT) faction staged a protest outside the Bhandup police station

Sanjay Raut. File Pic

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut on Wednesday slammed the Eknath Shinde-led NDA government in Maharashtra after police arrested former Mayor of Mumbai Datta Dalvi for allegedly using "objectionable" language against the Maharashtra Chief Minister, reported news agency ANI.


"Former Mayor of Mumbai and Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Datta Dalvi has been arrested for allegedly using objectionable language against Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde," an official of the Bhandup Police station said, reported ANI.


Following his arrest, workers of the Shiv Sena (UBT) faction staged a protest outside the Bhandup police station.


Sanjay Raut also visited the Bhandup police station and spoke with mediapersons, reported ANI.

Asked whether the arrest of Datta Dalvi was a reaction to Uddhav Thackeray's reported "Nalayak" remark against the Chief Minister, Sanjay Raut said, "If he (Uddhav Thackeray) called him (Eknath Shinde) "nalayak," what wrong did he say?", reported ANI.

"Is there censorship in this country? Is there a dictatorship or an emergency?...It is not an unparliamentary word...," he said, reported ANI.

"Calling him (Eknath Shinde) ''Hinduhrdayamrat" is an insult to Veer Savarkar and Balasaheb Thackeray. For this insult, an FIR should be registered against him (Shinde)...Datta Dalvi objected to the remark..." Sanjay Raut added, reported ANI.

He also mentioned that State Agriculture Minister Abdul Sattar "abused" NCP MP Supriya Sule, Narayan Rane and "his Nepali son.", reported ANI.

"No action was taken against them but against our leader," Raut added, reported ANI.

Raut further alleged, "No matter how many atrocities you commit against us, you all will go to jail in 2024."

The action was taken following a case registered against the leader at the Bhandup Police Station under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

"A case against Dalvi was registered under 153A(1)(a), 153B(1)(b), 153A(1)(C), 294, 504 and 505 of the IPC," the police officials said, reported ANI.

According to Bhandup Police, a meeting was organized by the Uddhav Thackeray faction near Bhandup Police station on Sunday where Dalvi allegedly used objectionable language against Shinde.

"After that, a case was registered against Dalvi by the people of the Shinde faction," Bhandup Police said, reported ANI.

(With inputs from ANI)

