Mumbai: CBI court sends businessman Avinash Bhosale to 14-day judicial custody in Yes Bank-DHFL scam case

Avinash Bhosale. File Pic

A special CBI court in Mumbai has sent businessman Avinash Bhosale to 14 days of judicial custody in the Yes Bank-DHFL scam case.

Meanwhile, builder Sanjay Chhabria who is lodged in Mumbai's Arthur Road jail has been taken into custody by Enforcement Directorate. ED will seek his custody in CBI custody today.

Bhosale was arrested on May 26 by the central probe agency, which suspects illicit funds were routed through several real estate firms based in Maharashtra. The CBI produced him before special judge DP Singhade on May 27 and sought his custody for 10 days.

