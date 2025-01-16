The impact of the collision caused the cab to catch fire, and both the cab and the cement mixer were completely engulfed in flames

In a tragic accident that occurred in the early hours of today on the Western Express Highway near the National Park bridge in Borivali, a cement mixer collided with a cab, resulting in the death of the cab driver.

The impact of the collision caused the cab to catch fire, and both the cab and the cement mixer were completely engulfed in flames. While the driver and the cleaner of the cement mixer managed to escape in time, the cab driver became trapped in his vehicle and died from burn injuries.

3 killed, 17 injured as tempo jumps divider, hits bus and three vehicles in Thane

In another incident, the police said that three persons were killed and 17 others injured when a tempo hit a private bus and some vehicles on a highway in Maharashtra's Thane district on Wednesday morning.

The accident took place at 4.15 am on the Mumbai-Agra highway near Khinavli bridge at Ghoteghar village in Shahapur taluka, the police officials said.

Three occupants of the bus, including two women, were killed and 17 others injured, some of them seriously. The bus was on its way from Nashik to Mumbai, the officials said.

The injured victims are being admitted to the Thane Civil Hospital, Kalwa Civic Hospital, Shahapur Government Hospital and a private hospital at Shahapur, the police said.

The tempo driver has been booked under the Motor Vehicles Act and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

