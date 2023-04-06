Mumbai: Central Railway completes record 257 km doubling and multitracking last year

According to the data, Central Railway in the year 2021-22, completed the then-highest ever infrastructure enhancement of a total of 177.11 km, which included a new line (31 km), doubling (74.79 km), 3rd/4th lines (53.32 km) and 5th/6th lines (18 km i.e. each line of 9 kms) and electrification of 339 RKM (Route km)

On Thursday, the Central Railway (CR) stated that it taken several initiatives, strengthening of infrastructures and executing various measures for the benefit of passengers including amenities, facilities, new line, electrification or doubling.

As per the CR statement, from April 2022 – March 2023, the railway has completed a record of 257 km of doubling and multi-tracking. This includes Narkhed – Kalambha (15.6 Km), Jalgaon-Sirsoli (11.35 Km), Sirsoli- Maheji (21.54 Km), Maheji- Pachora 3rd line (14.70 Km), doubling of Ankai Killa- Manmad (8.63Km), Rajewadi- Jejuri- Daundaj (20.01Km), Kashti- Belwandi (24.88 Km), Valha- Nira (10.17 Km), Kalambha - Katol (10.05 Km), Jalgaon - Bhadli (11.51 Km), Kanhegaon - Kopargaon (15.37 Km), Satara - Koregaon (10.90 Km), Bhigwan- Washimbe (29.20 Km), Belapur - Puntamaba (19.98 Km), Bhadli- Bhusawal (12.62 Km) etc. In addition to that, Belapur- Seawoods- Uran new line project has been inspected by Commissioner for Railway Safety, Central Circle.

Shri Naresh Lalwani, General Manager, Central Railway said, "The capacity augmentation will help Central Railway to overcome traffic congestion and help in smooth train operations. With a focus on safety, passenger amenities we have targeted to boost rail infrastructure and make the Railways network future-ready."

Further, the statement also read, that recently, Central Railway has achieved 100 per cent of Railway Electrification on all Broad Gauge routes (3825 Route Kilometres) fulfilling the mission objective of 100 per cent 'Mission Electrification of Indian Railways'.