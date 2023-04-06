Breaking News
As Mumbai temperatures soar, dehydrated animals & birds are getting hospitalised
Residents left to lurch as BMC allegedly ‘fails to inform’ about water cut
Ulhasnagar: How does a hospital function with five doctors?
Mumbai: 1,687 trees in Vikhroli under threat of being axed
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Mumbai Central Railway completes record 257 km doubling and multitracking last year

Mumbai: Central Railway completes record 257 km doubling and multitracking last year

Updated on: 06 April,2023 06:58 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

According to the data, Central Railway in the year 2021-22, completed the then-highest ever infrastructure enhancement of a total of 177.11 km, which included a new line (31 km), doubling (74.79 km), 3rd/4th lines (53.32 km) and 5th/6th lines (18 km i.e. each line of 9 kms) and electrification of 339 RKM (Route km)

Mumbai: Central Railway completes record 257 km doubling and multitracking last year

Pic/Central Railway


 On Thursday, the Central Railway (CR) stated that it taken several initiatives, strengthening of infrastructures and executing various measures for the benefit of passengers including amenities, facilities, new line, electrification or doubling.


As per the CR statement, from April 2022 – March 2023, the railway has completed a record of 257 km of doubling and multi-tracking. This includes Narkhed – Kalambha (15.6 Km), Jalgaon-Sirsoli (11.35 Km), Sirsoli- Maheji (21.54 Km),  Maheji- Pachora 3rd line (14.70 Km), doubling of Ankai Killa- Manmad (8.63Km), Rajewadi- Jejuri- Daundaj (20.01Km), Kashti- Belwandi (24.88 Km), Valha- Nira  (10.17 Km), Kalambha - Katol (10.05 Km), Jalgaon - Bhadli (11.51 Km), Kanhegaon - Kopargaon (15.37 Km), Satara - Koregaon (10.90 Km), Bhigwan- Washimbe (29.20 Km), Belapur - Puntamaba (19.98 Km), Bhadli- Bhusawal (12.62 Km) etc.  In addition to that, Belapur- Seawoods- Uran new line project has been inspected by Commissioner for Railway Safety, Central Circle.



Also Read: Mumbai: State government pours money into project that includes AC locals


Shri Naresh Lalwani, General Manager, Central Railway said, "The capacity augmentation will help Central Railway to overcome traffic congestion and help in smooth train operations. With a focus on safety, passenger amenities we have targeted to boost rail infrastructure and make the Railways network future-ready."

According to the data, Central Railway in the year 2021-22, completed the then-highest ever infrastructure enhancement of a total of 177.11 km, which included a new line (31 km), doubling (74.79 km), 3rd/4th lines (53.32 km) and 5th/6th lines (18 km i.e. each line of 9 kms) and electrification of 339 RKM (Route km).

Further, the statement also read, that recently, Central Railway has achieved 100 per cent of Railway Electrification on all Broad Gauge routes (3825 Route Kilometres) fulfilling the mission objective of 100 per cent 'Mission Electrification of Indian Railways'. 

Do you agree with the management`s decision of only letting devotees offer jal abhishek at Babulnath temple?
mumbai mumbai news central railway indian railways maharashtra

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK