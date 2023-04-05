Mumbai: State government pours money into project that includes AC locals

Commits Rs 100-cr, its first contribution to Phase 3A of Urban Transport Project that comprises segregation of suburban and long-distance traffic at Kalyan Yard

Among the projects approved under Phase 3A is the procurement of 191 AC rakes. File pic/Nimesh Dave

The Maharashtra government on Monday cleared the decks for all projects under the Mumbai Urban Transport Project 3A, by committing a sum of Rs 100 crore—its first contribution. This will help cover all aspects, including procurement of AC local trains, the largest component of the project.

“The Maharashtra government has till March 31 extended an amount of Rs 778 crore in one year for various MUTP projects. On Monday, an additional amount of Rs 100 crore was committed to the railways, this time for MUTP3A. This is the state government’s first instalment for the Rs 33,690 crore MUTP3A project. Though the project has been going on with the funds provided by railways, the state’s first contribution not only means endorsement of the project, but also sustained flow for it,” an official said.

The Centre had approved Phase 3A of the MUTP on March 7, 2019, originally targetted to be completed within five years. The various projects approved under Phase 3A include: procurement of 191 air-conditioned rakes, extension of the Harbour Line from Goregaon to Borivli, segregation of suburban and long-distance traffic at Kalyan Yard, implementing a communications-based train control system, revamping 19 railway stations, additional capacity of existing lines, 5th and 6th lines between Borivli and Virar, 4th line between Kalyan and Asangaon, and 3rd and 4th lines between Kalyan and Badlapur.

The biggest project of these has been the procurement of AC local trains, originally at Rs 15,802 crore, which now stands at around Rs 20,000 crore. While various other infra works under MUTP3A have been initiated, this commitment of first tranche of money from the Maharashtra government, officially endorses the project on their behalf.