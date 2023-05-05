Officials say aim is to reduce disputes, conflict and make mode of payment easier for fined commuters

The body camera

Listen to this article Mumbai: Central Railway TCs get bodycams, QR code payment system x 00:00

Local train ticket checkers on Central Railway have been given bodycams and an app so that fined commuters can pay digitally. This is the first time that such an initiative is being developed to ensure transparency.

“The body cameras will help maintain transparency during ticket checking and prevent misbehaviour and violent reactions. The initiative will also help detect any discrepancy during ticket checking, particularly in the event of complaints and will further increase accountability, induce professionalism and protect staff from reputational damages,” Shivaji Sutar, Central Railway chief public relations officer, said.

A senior officer said that the cameras are 12 megapixel with 30 hours of battery life and 50 of these have been procured for the trial project.

Also Read: Central Railway Mumbai Division cracks down on ticketless travellers, collects fine of Rs 100 crore

“The Mumbai division of Central Railway has also launched new ticket checking initiatives with the introduction of a UPI/QR code payment system for accepting payments from passengers through SBI YONO App along with body cameras for TCs to ensure smooth and transparent ticket checking and inaugurated a newly renovated TTE Running Room at Lokmanya Tilak Terminus station on May 3,” he said.

“The SBI YONO App will help passengers make payments to the TCs through UPI/QR code system, which will reduce cash handling and also provide a safe and secure mode of transaction,” he added.