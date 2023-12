The Special local train will depart Kalyan at 1.30am and arrive Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus at 3 am

All these specials will halt at all stations. File Pic/Shadab Khan

Listen to this article Mumbai: Central & Western Rly to run special suburban trains on New Year's eve x 00:00

Central and Western Railway will run special suburban services on New Year’s Eve (December 31, 2023/January 1, 2024 midnight) for the benefit of passengers.

On the CR main line, a special local train will depart from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus at 1.30am and arrive Kalyan at 3am. The Special local train will depart Kalyan at 1.30am and arrive Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus at 3 am.

ADVERTISEMENT

On the CR Harbour Line, a special local train will depart from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus at 1.30am and arrive at Panvel at 2.50am. A special train will depart from Panvel at 1.30am and arrive at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus at 2.50am. All these specials will halt at all stations.

On the WR, eight trains will be operated in the night. Four from Churchgate at 1.15am, 2am, 2.30am, 3.25am and four from Virar at 12.15am, 12.45am, 1.40am, 3.05am.