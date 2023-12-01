Probe into the ring that was launched post-COVID, cops find how charas was routed from Nepal to Mumbai

Asgar Ali. File pic

Listen to this article Mumbai: Chaiwala-turned-drug lord hid drugs as essential goods x 00:00

The police investigation into Asgar Ali—the chaiwala involved in the cross-border trade of narcotics from Nepal—has revealed that the primary supplier based in Kathmandu used an essential goods transporter to move drugs to India. The transporter, identified as Verma, was engaged in transporting eatables, sweet corn and spices across the border. He would cleverly conceal charas within the goods and was never suspected owing to his long-standing involvement in the transportation business.