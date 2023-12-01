Breaking News
Maharashtra: Bangladeshi duo held for illegal stay found to be wanted for murder back home
Mumbai News

Mumbai: Chaiwala-turned-drug lord hid drugs as essential goods

Mumbai: Chaiwala-turned-drug lord hid drugs as essential goods

Updated on: 01 December,2023 06:48 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Samiullah Khan | samiullah.khan@mid-day.com

Probe into the ring that was launched post-COVID, cops find how charas was routed from Nepal to Mumbai

Mumbai: Chaiwala-turned-drug lord hid drugs as essential goods

Asgar Ali. File pic


The police investigation into Asgar Ali—the chaiwala involved in the cross-border trade of narcotics from Nepal—has revealed that the primary supplier based in Kathmandu used an essential goods transporter to move drugs to India. The transporter, identified as Verma, was engaged in transporting eatables, sweet corn and spices across the border. He would cleverly conceal charas within the goods and was never suspected owing to his long-standing involvement in the transportation business.

