Anil Thakker (left) with Vinod Dattani inside the club. Pic/Ashish Raje

It was raining hard when one visited The Orient Club at Chowpatty in South Mumbai on a recent evening. The Divine seemed to be blessing the landmark institution as it celebrated its 125th anniversary this year.

Club history

The Club was established on May 1, 1900 and was originally named ‘Villa Marina’. The name changed, but the impressive venue remained the same. The location is part of the magic of this club. Facing the Nana-Nani Park, opposite Chowpatty Seaface, the Orient Club is around the corner from Babulnath, in line with Wilson College. “We are hugely fortunate to have this location,” said club president Anil Thakker, as he walked into the three-storey structure's restaurant on the first floor. High ceilings, old-fashioned lights and the grand sweep of the wooden staircase speak of high class and heritage.

One can hear history whispering in the club's corners. The keyword is understated. “This is a space which gives meaning to the catchphrase: old world charm,” said Thakker and Vinod Dattani, club secretary, who was also at the restaurant. “This is a heritage building with the club on the ground and first floor, and tenants use the second and third floor of the building,” explained the president and secretary.

The club has two halls on the ground floor, a card room, a pool table, table tennis, chess facilities, and a restaurant and bar. It has eight residential rooms. “We also have an affiliation with 29 other clubs across India,” they said.

Picturesque terrace

The first-floor restaurant has a picturesque terrace called ‘Cover Drive’. A compact patch of green, with rain glinting on the blades of grass, good seating arrangements, and a swing make the Cover Drive a space for some memorable meets.

“We have a lot of families spending significant ‘we time’ at this space,” said the office-bearers while adding, “Occasionally, there are some young people with their friends having a good time at Cover Drive too.” “This club is a home away from home; families are so comfortable here. We have many seniors as our member base, but we are trying to now get in younger persons too,” said the Orient top brass.

Many of the club’s staffers have spent years at the space, proving that they, too, get a homely vibe from their workplace. General Manager Steevan D’Almeida, for example, has been at the club for 30 years, rising through the ranks to his current position. D’Almeida said, “The staffers are extremely proud of the club and the management. Not everybody can say that their workplace is 125 years old,” he laughed.

Membership open

The club has 450-plus members, and membership is currently open, unlike many other South Mumbai clubs. “We want younger members, too. We are aware that the demographic is primarily seniors, but we are trying to change that. Our club has international-level bridge players. We host several very competitive bridge tourneys,” said the president and secretary with Thakker adding, “If the government can allot us land elsewhere, we can look at a sister club and develop facilities like a swimming pool, tennis and badminton courts, maybe even a walking track, which would be great.” Dattani conceded this will be extremely tough in South Mumbai, “Yet maybe something can be developed in the suburbs if we get land,” said the secretary.

Head-truning building

The Art Deco building is a head turner. The club counts Bhulabhai J Desai, HH Prince Aga Khan, HH Sayajirao Gaikwad, Sir Cowasjee Jehangir and many extremely illustrious names amongst its members. Yet, the Orient Club is aptly located at the ‘Chow’ patty, the accent being on ‘chow’.

The club still evokes — “ooh, what food” reaction from most. The Orient Club committee, including Jt secretary Navin Khokhani, said collectively, “We have a vegetarian menu, which is the talk of the club circuit and is famous outside the member circle too.” They smiled as crispy ghughras, a crescent-shaped savoury snack filled with French beans and peas, arrived on restaurant tables along with khandavi, the snack which is a small, soft, yellow bedroll that unfurls in the mouth. “In season time, there are standing orders for the Orient’s undhiya,” said Dattani.

As one exited the premises, standing at the front porch, members informed that years ago, “The club’s land extended till the road divider. Eventually, the BMC took that setback land.” On exiting the premises, there was a crack of lightning and a clap of thunder. One could not help thinking even the heavens were putting up a sound ‘n’light show for The Orient Club.