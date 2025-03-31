Mumbai: Churchgate-end foot overbridge at Mahim station thrown open

Harbour line commuters finally get direct access to west; structure’s closure since 2023 forced them to take detours

The foot overbridge at Mahim railway station was opened on Saturday

The last remaining section of the Churchgate end of the Mahim foot overbridge (FOB), connecting it to the west from the harbour line platforms, was completed on Saturday. The bridge link had been closed since 2023, causing significant inconvenience for commuters.

“The bridge took time to open, and it was a matter of huge inconvenience as this was the only bridge that was not linked to platform one and the west side. So one either had to avoid it or alight from this bridge and take another one to reach platform number one and also to exit. Better late than never, I will say,” said George Philips, a resident and commuter.

“This bridge has been linked to the skywalk, and it was problematic that it did not connect to platform one. Those staying in Dharavi and using the skywalk had to take multiple bridges to reach platform one,” said A K Rajan, another commuter and local activist.

The reconstructed 22-metre-long foot overbridge at the Churchgate end of Mahim station between platforms 1 and 2 was commissioned and thrown open for passengers on Saturday.

Vineet Abhishek, chief public relations officer of Western Railway, said the old foot overbridge was closed for reconstruction on June 10, 2023, due to corrosion. In its place, a modern, high-strength, stainless steel FOB has been constructed to enhance passenger safety and longevity. The rebuilt FOB is 22 metres long and six metres wide. It has been constructed at an approximate cost of Rs 4.27 crore, using IRS 350-grade stainless steel, ensuring durability and resistance to corrosion. The structural components of stainless steel (JSL make) were fabricated at an RDSO-approved workshop in Cuttack, Odisha, and transported to the work site in Mahim.

Key milestones in the construction process included the launching of the main girders on November 8 and 9, 2024, followed by the casting of the deck slab and staircase between March 15 and 16, 2025.