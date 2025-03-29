Breaking News
Gudi Padwa Gudi Padwa
Mumbai: Western Railway reopens rebuilt South Foot Over Bridge at Mahim station

Updated on: 29 March,2025 12:39 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

According to Western Railway’s Chief Public Relations Officer, Vineet Abhishek, the previous FOB was closed for reconstruction on June 10, 2023, due to corrosion concerns

Representational Image. File Pic

In a major infrastructure upgrade aimed at enhancing commuter safety and convenience, Western Railway has reopened the newly reconstructed South Foot Over Bridge (FOB) at Mahim station. The bridge, which connects platforms 1 and 2, was officially commissioned and opened for public use after extensive redevelopment.


According to Western Railway’s Chief Public Relations Officer, Vineet Abhishek, the previous FOB was closed for reconstruction on June 10, 2023, due to corrosion concerns. In its place, a modern, high-strength stainless steel bridge has been built, significantly improving durability and safety for passengers.


The newly constructed FOB spans 22 meters in length and 6 meters in width, with an estimated construction cost of Rs 4.27 crore. Built using IRS 350-grade stainless steel, the bridge is designed to withstand corrosion and provide long-term sustainability. The structural components, manufactured by JSL and fabricated at an RDSO-approved workshop in Cuttack, Odisha, were transported to Mumbai for final assembly. Key milestones in the project included the launching of the main girders on November 8-9, 2024, followed by the casting of the deck slab and staircase on March 15-16, 2025.


The redevelopment of the Mahim South FOB is part of Western Railway’s broader initiative to improve station infrastructure by constructing additional FOBs, escalators, and lifts. These upgrades are aimed at alleviating overcrowding and reducing the risks associated with trespassing.

Western Railway reaffirmed its commitment to modernizing infrastructure to ensure a safe and comfortable commuting experience. The reopening of the South FOB at Mahim marks another significant step in this direction, benefiting thousands of daily passengers.

