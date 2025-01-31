Breaking News
Mumbai News

Mumbai: City to experience warm days and cooler nights

Updated on: 31 January,2025 07:26 AM IST
A Correspondent |

Maximum temperatures to be around 32°C-33°C, while minimum temperatures to drop to 16°C-17°C. Meteorologists say that evenings will be breezy and comfortable due to the influence of the sea breeze, providing relief from the daytime warmth

Mumbai: City to experience warm days and cooler nights

Matunga East obscured by a dense blanket of smog in the morning. Pic/Ashish Raje

Mumbai: City to experience warm days and cooler nights
The city is set to experience warm days with maximum temperatures hovering around 32°C-33°C, while nights are expected to be pleasant, with minimum temperatures dropping to 16°C-17°C.


Meteorologists say that evenings will be breezy and comfortable due to the influence of the sea breeze, providing relief from the daytime warmth. Residents can expect a mix of warm afternoons and cooler nights, making early mornings and evenings ideal for outdoor activities. 


Pune warmer than normal


Pune is expected to remain warmer than normal, with a slight dip in night temperatures. In Pune, the forecast for daytime temperatures is hotter than usual, ranging between 33°C-35°C.  Nights will remain relatively pleasant at 15°C, but still warmer than the seasonal average. A further drop in minimum temperatures is expected between February 1 and 3, reaching around 14°C.

