Matunga East obscured by a dense blanket of smog in the morning. Pic/Ashish Raje

The city is set to experience warm days with maximum temperatures hovering around 32°C-33°C, while nights are expected to be pleasant, with minimum temperatures dropping to 16°C-17°C.

Meteorologists say that evenings will be breezy and comfortable due to the influence of the sea breeze, providing relief from the daytime warmth. Residents can expect a mix of warm afternoons and cooler nights, making early mornings and evenings ideal for outdoor activities.

Pune warmer than normal

Pune is expected to remain warmer than normal, with a slight dip in night temperatures. In Pune, the forecast for daytime temperatures is hotter than usual, ranging between 33°C-35°C. Nights will remain relatively pleasant at 15°C, but still warmer than the seasonal average. A further drop in minimum temperatures is expected between February 1 and 3, reaching around 14°C.