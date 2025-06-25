Of these, 1,889 patients were treated in 2023, which increased to 2,532 in 2024. BMC provides both in-patient and outpatient treatment for various forms of substance abuse, including alcohol, cannabis (charas and ganja), heroin, tobacco, and other narcotics

As part of its outreach initiatives, BMC will launch a dedicated chatbot helpline to provide citizens with information on substance abuse and available treatment. Representational pic

In the lead-up to International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking – commemorated on June 26 – the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has announced that a total of 4,421 patients have received treatment at its de-addiction centres over the past two years.

Of these, 1,889 patients were treated in 2023, which increased to 2,532 in 2024.

BMC provides both in-patient and outpatient treatment for various forms of substance abuse, including alcohol, cannabis (charas and ganja), heroin, tobacco, and other narcotics.

In-patient facilities

Bharadwadi, Andheri (West)

Raje Edward Memorial (KEM) Hospital

Outpatient services (OPD)

Seth Wadia Municipal General Hospital

Rajawadi Hospital, Ghatkopar

These centres are operated under the Public Health Department of the BMC.

This year’s global theme for the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, set by the United Nations, is ‘Breaking the Chains: Prevention, Treatment and Recovery for All’. In line with the theme, BMC said it continues its sustained efforts to raise awareness and provide accessible treatment for substance addiction across Mumbai.

As part of its outreach initiatives, the civic body will launch a dedicated chatbot helpline (89-992-289-99) to provide citizens with information on substance abuse and available treatment. The service will go live on Thursday, on the occasion of International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking.

Apart from this, the civic body has organised a series of awareness rallies led by health workers, guidance sessions by medical officers in school and colleges and public pledge-taking drives to promote a drug-free lifestyle.

The BMC is eying to educate communities—particularly the youth—on the dangers of addiction and the availability of help through these initiatives.

Know someone struggling with addiction? Here’s what you can do: Call on the “Hitguj” helpline at 022-24131212, or visit the nearest BMC de-addiction centre for treatment.

Bombay High Court takes suo motu cognisance of sale of drugs, cigarettes outside schools, colleges

The Bombay High Court's Aurangabad bench has taken suo motu (on its own) cognisance of the sale of cigarettes and drugs outside school and college premises. The Bombay HC took news articles into consideration, which reported the rampant sale of cigarettes and drugs outside educational institutions, while expressing their concerns.

As reported by PTI, the bench of Justices Ravindra Ghuge and Y. G. Khobragade on 20 June said it came across “disturbing” news articles on people running businesses selling banned items such as drugs, cigarettes and e-cigarettes outside schools and colleges.

According to news reports, offenders targeted young students with such items, the court said, as per PTI.

The Bombay High Court also said, “Young students of an impressionable age are enticed into consumption of such drugs and cigarettes, virtually opening the path towards addiction and their physical destruction.”

After taking the matter with due seriousness, the division bench of the High Court has directed the police in Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar (formerly Aurangabad) to act in the “true spirit” and ensure citizens, especially young students, are protected from such illegal activities effectively.