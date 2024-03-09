Breaking News
Mumbai: CM Shinde inaugurates newly constructed Vile Parle flyover, aims traffic decongestion on airport route

Updated on: 09 March,2024 10:34 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde on Saturday inaugurated the newly constructed Vile Parle Flyover on the Western Express Highway (WEH)

Mumbai: CM Shinde inaugurates newly constructed Vile Parle flyover, aims traffic decongestion on airport route

The newly launched Vile Parle flyover

Mumbai: CM Shinde inaugurates newly constructed Vile Parle flyover, aims traffic decongestion on airport route
The newly constructed Vile Parle flyover on the Western Express Highway (WEH) was opened for traffic on Saturday after its official inauguration by Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde.


The inaugural ceremony was attended by Ramdas Athawale, Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment in Maharashtra, and other dignitaries, marked the completion of an innovative project aimed at reducing traffic congestion near Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport.


The 2-lane one-way flyover spanning 790 meters was officially opened for public use on March 9.


At the inaugural ceremony, CM Shinde said, "Our government stands united with MMRDA in its mission to transform urban infrastructure. The inauguration of this flyover is a significant step toward a better future for Mumbaikars, reducing the impact of traffic congestion on the WEH."

Key Features of the Vile Parle flyover:

- The flyover could solve traffic congestion at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport Domestic Terminal (T1) Junction, giving a direct route for Bandra-bound traffic from International Airport (T2).

- The 8-meter-wide flyover is built using new technology, such as steel and PSC girders. The spans, which used the inverted T design, were launched without temporary supports, reducing traffic interruptions.

- The flyover's design emphasizes beauty, functionality, and cost-effectiveness. Its shorter length and controlled height restrict the land footprint, reducing the need for land acquisitions. The design also makes the flyover more visually appealing.

- The flyover improves traffic flow from the T2 Junction to Bandra, removing conflicts between T2 to Bandra traffic and Andheri to T1 at Vile Parle. This may reduce traffic congestion at crossings beneath the WEH, improving connectivity, shortening travel times, and cutting fuel usage.

- Commuters may experience smoother traffic flow, shorter signal times, and increased capacity for traffic moving from International Airport T2 to Bandra, resulting in improved accessibility, convenience, and safety.

Meanwhile,Dr Sanjay Mukherjee, IAS, Metropolitan Commissioner, MMRDA said, "The flyover on the WEH integrates innovation and sustainability, reflecting our dedication to the MMR's future."

