Breaking News
Mumbai Central Park proposal: Keep it green, keep it clean
Mumbai: Sakinaka girls’ harassment reaches school washroom
Mumbai: Mazagaon shipyard worker held for leaking secrets to Pak honeytrap
Mumbai Coastal Road inaugurated: Will solve all teething issues soon, says BMC
Maharashtra: Homework ban! Governor leads charge for fun learning
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Mumbai coastal road to save USD 100 million annually in carbon emissions BMC chief
<< Back to Elections 2024

Mumbai coastal road to save USD 100 million annually in carbon emissions: BMC chief

Updated on: 12 March,2024 11:03 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

The first phase of the Mumbai coastal road project was inaugurated by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Monday morning. The public has been allowed to use it from 8 am on Tuesday

Mumbai coastal road to save USD 100 million annually in carbon emissions: BMC chief

Pic/BMC

Listen to this article
Mumbai coastal road to save USD 100 million annually in carbon emissions: BMC chief
x
00:00

The opening of the coastal road's southbound carriageway between Worli and Marine Drive will reduce travel time from 40 minutes to just 9 minutes and save nearly USD 100 million annually in carbon emissions through fuel savings, Mumbai civic chief Iqbal Singh Chahal has said, reported news agency PTI.


The first phase of the Mumbai coastal road project was inaugurated by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Monday morning. The public has been allowed to use it from 8 am on Tuesday.


"The travelling time will be reduced from 40 minutes to 9 minutes now, and it would save nearly USD 100 million annually in carbon emissions through fuel savings," Chahal said on Monday, reported PTI.


The Mumbai coastal road of 10.58 km length and 16.5 km of interchanges, being built at a cost of Rs 14,000 crore, consists of four lanes on each side along with two 12.19 metre diameter tunnels of 2.07 km length, he said.

These are the largest tunnels by diameter built by tunnel boring machines in the country, Chahal said.

"It is for the first time in India that a four-lane coastal road has been built 100 per cent on land reclaimed from the sea and stands on monopiles only," he said, reported PTI.

"The project has been executed by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) in record time as the actual construction work commenced only in June 2020 after vacation of stay order by the high court even though work order was issued in October 2018. The northbound carriageway of the coastal road will be ready by May 2024," he said, reported PTI.

The Mumbai coastal road will have 175 acres of coastal gardens that will be developed over time, said Chahal, who is the BMC's administrator.

Meanwhile, hitting out at the state government, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray blamed the Centre for delaying coastal road permissions by almost three years.

Referring to Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis as "half DCM", he said, "The half-DCM says some permissions were given by them...it is their job! And yet it was delayed by the Central Govt for almost 3 years... I have tweeted about the delay and constant follow up with the Union Environment Minister back then, available on my timeline."

In a long post on X, Thackeray blamed the Shinde government for "delaying the partial inauguration of the delayed coastal road".

The date (of inauguration) changed several times since February19, the Sena (UBT) leader claimed.

"The half DCM can claim all credit, as is the habit, but Mumbai knows," he said, adding the BJP-led government takes every chance to insult Maharashtra and trouble Mumbai.

(With inputs from PTI)

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

mumbai mumbai coastal road expressway Mumbai Coastal Road mumbai news brihanmumbai municipal corporation
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK