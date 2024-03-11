During the inauguration ceremony of the first phase of the Mumbai coastal road project, Fadnavis attributed the project's progress to the BJP government, stating that it gained momentum only after the BJP came to power both at the central and state levels

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis

Listen to this article Mumbai Coastal Road project was delayed due to past inaction: Devendra Fadnavis criticises Uddhav Thackeray x 00:00

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday criticised former Chief Minister and Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray, saying that the idea of the Mumbai Coastal Road project existed for decades but faced hurdles in implementation due to Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) rules.

During the inauguration ceremony of the first phase of the Mumbai coastal road project, Fadnavis attributed the project's progress to the BJP government, stating that it gained momentum only after the BJP came to power both at the central and state levels.

ADVERTISEMENT

"The Mumbai Coastal Road project was delayed due to past inaction. Under our administration, modifications to CRZ rules were swiftly achieved, enabling environmental clearances for the project," he claimed.

Fadnavis emphasised that the reclaimed land would be dedicated to public open spaces, ensuring a 'No Development Zone' along the coastal road.

Deputy CM Fadnavis also targeted Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray and his MLA son Aaditya Thackeray over the latter's social media posts seeking to take credit for the coastal road development.

Also Read: First phase of Mumbai coastal road inaugurated: Key highlights from the ceremony

Fadnavis said despite then being the chief minister, Uddhav Thackeray had not invited him for the project's ground-breaking ceremony.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Monday inaugurated the first phase of the coastal road between Worli and Marine Drive in south Mumbai.

A 10.5-kilometer-long stretch will be opened for traffic in the first phase, an official earlier said, adding that motorists can enter the coastal road from Worli Seaface, Haji Ali interchange and Amarson's interchange points, and exit at Marine Lines.

Deputy CMs Devendra Fadnavis, Ajit Pawar and other dignitaries were present when the south-bound corridor of the coastal road was inaugurated on Monday.

Meanwhile, While inaugurating the first phase of the Mumbai coastal road, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde announced the creation of Mumbai Central Park by combining green spaces along the coastal road and the Mahalaxmi racecourse, totalling over 300 acres.

He said that the park would benefit all Mumbaikars and highlighted efforts to address the demands of the Koli community, criticising the former government for neglecting their requests.

Shinde pledged to extend the span of the project to 120 meters to accommodate the Kolis' needs, underscoring the project's commitment to the city's first inhabitants.

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde said that the coastal road has been constructed using very advanced technology. "We can call it an engineering marvel," he said.

"The previous government had no faith, so the project was delayed. Devendra Fadnavis got environmental clearances from the Center when he was Chief Minister. So this coastal road could be completed quickly. But giving credit requires an open mind. A person with a bad attitude can never do this," Shinde said.