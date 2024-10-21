The activity, a part of Project Mumbai’s ‘Hamara Station, Hamari Shaan’ (HSHS), aiming to be India's largest citizen-led public art initiative in partnership with Central Railway, wherein 13 stations, several thousand feet of space, will be beautified through artwork

To give a colourful journey experience to railway commuters at Currey Road, Dockyard Road and Masjid station and believing in the power of active citizenship to create positive change, 300 plus Ismaili Civic volunteers -from little children to seniors - were out in full force early Sunday morning, donning aprons, gloves and big smiles they set out to beautify three of Mumbai’s railways stations, viz. Currey Road, Dockyard Road and Masjid stations through wall art.

The activity, a part of Project Mumbai’s ‘Hamara Station, Hamari Shaan’ (HSHS), aiming to be India's largest citizen-led public art initiative in partnership with Central Railway, wherein 13 stations, several thousand feet of space, will be beautified through artwork.

Youth volunteers, including Scouts and Guides, lent their creative charm to all paintable areas at the stations in Mumbai through the day - the ticket counters, walls along platform one, walls outside the stations, foot over bridges as well as the staircases.

“Ismaili Civic believes in responsible citizenship through action. We are delighted that so many people have enthusiastically come forward today, as proof of our commitment to improving quality of life and beautifying our city through art, is one of the ways of doing so. The impact of civic initiatives is magnified when we all come together. We can make a difference and create a beautiful space for commuters”, said Sophia Premjee, member of the Ismaili Council for India.

Murad Hudda, President of the Ismaili Council for Western India said, “It is so exciting to see our stations getting spruced up. This is one of the many ways that volunteers lend their time and talent for the betterment of our city and those amongst who we live.”

“Teamwork and partnership are key to the success of this initiative. We are grateful to Project Mumbai for the collaboration with Ismaili CIVIC, and to the numerous volunteers whose efforts are visible today”, said Nazim Hamid, President of the Ismaili Council for South Mumbai.

"Kuchh Pal Apney Sheher Ke Liye--a bit of your time for your city is what we at Project Mumbai are working on to make your urban environment better as well as make Mumbai the country's Kindness capital", said Shishir Joshi, founder and CEO of Project Mumbai.

HSHS, as the initiative is popularly known, involves individuals, citizen groups, organisations, corporate volunteering. HSHS is also creating livelihood opportunities to traditional, young and budding artists from Mumbai and the outskirts. 150 such young artists from townships on the outskirts of Mumbai, would benefit from the crowdfunding support and talent sharing opportunity.