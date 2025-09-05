“The field of Commerce offers vast avenues. It becomes easy for students to get absorbed into the job market after opting for this stream since industries like finance and marketing are seeing a boom. However, with more versatile undergraduate courses like BSc in Finance, students can start making different choices in junior colleges,” said Dr Para

“The field of Commerce offers vast avenues. It becomes easy for students to get absorbed into the job market after opting for this stream since industries like finance and marketing are seeing a boom. However, with more versatile undergraduate courses like BSc in Finance, students can start making different choices in junior colleges,” said Dr Parag Ajgaonkar, principal of NM College.

As the First Year Junior College (FYJC) admission process unfolds, it has come to light that the lion’s share of admissions were seen in Mumbai , including the Palghar, Raigad, and Thane regions, with nearly 2.97 lakh students enrolling for Std XI. Of these, most — 1.49 lakh — opted for the Commerce stream, followed by science (1.1 lakh). So far, only 36,356 students have picked the humanities.

As the First Year Junior College (FYJC) admission process unfolds, it has come to light that the lion’s share of admissions were seen in Mumbai, including the Palghar, Raigad, and Thane regions, with nearly 2.97 lakh students enrolling for Std XI. Of these, most — 1.49 lakh — opted for the Commerce stream, followed by science (1.1 lakh). So far, only 36,356 students have picked the humanities.

“The field of Commerce offers vast avenues. It becomes easy for students to get absorbed into the job market after opting for this stream since industries like finance and marketing are seeing a boom. However, with more versatile undergraduate courses like BSc in Finance, students can start making different choices in junior colleges,” said Dr Parag Ajgaonkar, principal of NM College.

Interestingly, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar saw the most takers for Arts so far at 55,545 students, while the most Science students were recorded at Pune, with over 1.2 lakh. In the Mumbai City and Suburban districts, as many as 6,59,000 students applied through the Central Admission Process, and 1,95,000 were allotted seats, of which only 1,05,000 students have already secured admissions.

While colleges across the state began on August 11, as instructed, nearly a month later, the admission process is still underway. As several students are yet to confirm their admission, the Directorate of Education has announced another ‘Open to All’ round from September 3 to September 9. The previous ‘Open To All’ special round was held on August 29, where a total of 38853 students, 10747 for Arts stream, 11719 for Commerce stream and 16387 for Science stream, were allotted the junior colleges they had opted for.

The university of Mumbai has responded to our queries, attaching their comment below. The RRC has taken decisions on the proposals of the teachers for PhD, they will be informed as soon as possible, the process is underway too, informed a senior official from Mumbai University.

Total admissions in each stream

Commerce 2,95,442

Arts 3,51,696

Science 6,65,295

List of total admissions across streams

Latur 81,083

Amravati 1,27,239

Kolhapur 1,32,168

Nagpur 1,34,433

Nashik 1,46,233

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar 1,62,031

Pune 2,31,514

Mumbai 2,97,732

Districts with highest admissions in each stream

Arts

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar 55,545

Commerce

Mumbai 1,49,456

Science

Pune 1,28,190