Passengers gasp for breath in the Metro train on Tuesday

Mumbai Metro Red Line 7 passengers claim that after a bus parked below Borivli’s Devipada station caught fire on Tuesday, smoke entered a packed train as it halted at the stop. Further, the train’s doors were opened not once but twice, allowing smoke to engulf the coaches.



The passengers also stated that they received no help at the next station. For a city aiming to establish a mega Metro network in the next few years, such lapses in handling emergencies expose a lack of preparedness and standard operating procedures.



Devipada station in Borivli, which was engulfed in smoke after a bus caught fire. Pics/By Special Arrangement

Sources said the random fire in a bus below Devipada station on Red Line 7 should have triggered enough alarms, prompting station staff to warn incoming and outgoing trains. However, there was only chaos, which put commuters in peril.

Traumatic experience

Yogesh Namjoshi, who underwent the ordeal, told mid-day, “The train arrived at the station around 4.30 pm and the doors opened. The station was engulfed in smoke, and it entered the train. Hapless passengers were clueless as to where the smoke was coming from, as no announcements were made. After a few minutes, the doors closed, and we desperately waited for the train to depart as the smoke had increased. But, the train pilot decided to open the doors again, and panic started to grip us as even more smoke entered the train. The way out couldn’t be made out due to the smoke. A few passengers thought that the doors being opened the second time was an indication to deboard the train, but absolutely nothing was communicated via the emergency announcement system. Fortunately, after a few minutes, the train began to move, but only after dense smoke had entered the coaches and the doors were closed. Everyone deboarded at the next station. But the staff there was not trained to check if any of the passengers were facing breathing issues or needed medical help.”

Namjoshi went on to add, “Despite the incident, I still feel that the Metro is the best thing that has happened to Mumbai and it is the safest mode of transport. Yes, such lapses should not be swept under the carpet. They should be investigated, and corrective actions should be taken.” He also specifically demanded an enquiry be held to find out why the train doors were opened for a second time, why the emergency announcement system was not used and why the train had halted longer than usual at the station, which created panic.

Official Speak

Speaking about the incident in a statement, Maha Mumbai Metro Operation Corporation Limited (MMMOCL), which operates the line, said there was no fire hazard inside the train. “The Metro staff and fire brigade responded swiftly and brought the situation under control. Due to the station’s open design, smoke briefly reached the platform and entered one coach when the doors opened. The situation was promptly managed at the next station,” a statement said.

An official said, “The train concerned had entered the station just as the fire had broken out. After serving the halt at the station as the doors closed, the in-built fire alert in the train system sensed the smoke and set off the alarm, which led to the opening of the doors again. The idea was to disperse the smoke, but realising that coaches were taking in more smoke, the doors were shut quickly and the train moved away. All subsequent rail traffic from both directions skipped Devipada station for nearly 15 minutes.”

